Persistent Rain Halts India A vs New Zealand A Unofficial Test

Persistent rains in Lincoln, New Zealand, caused the complete washout of the third day's play in the final unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A, impacting crucial match practice for returning Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna.

IMAGE: No play was possible on the third day of the third and final unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A in Lincoln on Monday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points The third day's play between India A and New Zealand A in Lincoln was completely washed out due to persistent rain.

India A had declared their innings at 464/5, with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring a century and four other batsmen hitting half-centuries.

New Zealand A were 36/2 at stumps on Day 2, with Prasidh Krishna taking both wickets.

Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna missed valuable match practice ahead of the Test series against New Zealand due to the washout.

The first two matches of the unofficial Test series had ended in draws.

Persistent rains on Monday washed out the third day's play between India A and New Zealand A of their third and final unofficial Test in Lincoln, New Zealand, on Monday. New Zealand A were 36/2 in reply to India A's imposing 464/5 declared at stumps on the second day.

India A's Strong Batting Performance

India's total was bolstered by a second consecutive century on the tour for India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (102), and half-centuries from Sai Sudharsan (88), Dhruv Jurel (71), Tilak Varma (81 not out), and Washington Sundar (50 not out).

Impact on Indian Pacers

The washout on the third day kept Indian Test pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna, who both are returning after breaks, away from match-time ahead of the two-Test series against New Zealand. While Bumrah sent down six wicketless overs on the second day evening after India declared their innings, Prasidh took both the wickets that fell in New Zealand A's innings.

The first two matches of the unofficial Test series ended in draws.