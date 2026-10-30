2nd unofficial Test: Padikkal's form, Siraj's return boost India A vs New Zealand A

Devdutt Padikkal's stellar batting and Mohammed Siraj's arrival are set to strengthen India A as they aim to dominate New Zealand A in the second unofficial four-day Test, offering crucial preparation for India's senior squad.

FILE IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal has been the standout performer for India A so far in the unofficial Test series against New Zealand A. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Devdutt Padikkal's red-hot form, including a magnificent 199 in the first match, is a major positive for India A.

Experienced pacer Mohammed Siraj joins India A for the second unofficial four-day Test to build match rhythm.

India A's top-order faced struggles in the first match, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul having disappointing outings; Rahul will miss the second match.

Shikhar Mohan, a 21-year-old left-handed batter, replaces KL Rahul and gets an opportunity after an impressive Ranji Trophy season.

India A were denied victory in the opening game due to bad light and a determined New Zealand A batting effort.

Devdutt Padikkal's red-hot form and the arrival of experienced pacer Mohammed Siraj will headline India A's campaign as they look to tame New Zealand A in the second unofficial four-day Test beginning in Christchurch on Saturday.

With India's two-Test series against New Zealand starting November 19, the four-day matches offer the senior players an opportunity to fine-tune their game.

Padikkal has arguably been the biggest positive for India A so far, producing a remarkable fightback in the opening match.

After India A were bundled out for just 113 in 39.3 overs in their first innings, the stylish left-hander struck a magnificent 199 to help the visitors post 516 in their second essay and set New Zealand A a target of 313.

He also picked up two wickets with his spin to expose the opposition's lower order.

India A's Batting Woes and Standout Performances

Yash Rathod was another notable performer, scoring 44 and 66, but India's top-order concerns remain.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal endured a disappointing outing with scores of 17 and five, while KL Rahul managed just zero and four.

Rahul will now link up with the ODI squad and miss the second match.

Rahul's replacement, 21-year-old Jharkhand left-handed batter Shikhar Mohan, will get an opportunity to make an impression after an impressive Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season in which he scored 613 runs, including a double century.

Sai Sudharsan recovered from a first-innings duck to score 91 in the second essay, while skipper Dhruv Jurel had a forgettable outing with scores of one and two.

All-rounder Washington Sundar, however, provided some resistance with a half-century in the second innings.

India A will also expect greater consistency from their batting unit, particularly against a New Zealand A attack that exposed their vulnerabilities in the first innings.

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Bowling Efforts and Match Outcome

Among the bowlers, Auqib Nabi has led the attack with six wickets, three in each innings.

Nabi and Anshul Kamboj claimed three wickets apiece in the first innings, while Akash Deep, who is part of India's Test squad, also picked up three wickets.

India A were on the cusp of victory in the opening game, but bad light and a determined New Zealand A batting effort denied them the final breakthrough.

Siraj's Return and Senior Player Impact

Siraj's addition will further strengthen the pace attack as he looks to build match rhythm and increase his red-ball workload before combining with Jasprit Bumrah in the upcoming World Test Championship series.

Bumrah and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant are likely to feature in the third unofficial Test in Lincoln, which will also see the return of Nitish Kumar Reddy, making the second match a final chance for some players trying to make an impression before the established stars return.

New Zealand A's Key Players

New Zealand A, meanwhile, will look to build on their performance after dominating the first two days against an experienced Indian line-up, only to let the advantage slip.

Skipper Rhys Mariu top-scored with 76 in the first innings, while Curtis Heaphy impressed with scores of 44 and 90.

Dean Foxcroft also contributed 51 and 42. Simon Keene emerged as their most successful bowler with six wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

Teams (from):

India A: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Yash Rathod, R. Smaran, Dhruv Jurel (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Shikhar Mohan, Mukesh Choudhary, Mukesh Kumar, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra (Wicketkeeper).

New Zealand A: Rhys Mariu (Captain), Matt Boyle, Max Chu, Kristian Clarke, Dean Foxcroft, Zak Gibson, Mitch Hay (Wicketkeeper), Curtis Heaphy, Simon Keene, Jayden Lennox, Jarrod McKay, Tim Robinson, Fraser Sheat.