Bad Light Foils India A's Sensational Comeback Against New Zealand A

India A's thrilling comeback bid against New Zealand A in the first unofficial 'Test' was thwarted by bad light, preventing a sensational victory despite a strong bowling performance from Auqib Nabi and a near double-century by Devdutt Padikkal.

IMAGE: Auqib Nabi struck thrice in his opening spell after India A set New Zealand A 313 for victory. Photograph: X

Key Points India A's pacer Auqib Nabi took three quick wickets, rocking New Zealand A's top order during their chase of 313.

New Zealand A were reduced to 187 for 9 but managed to secure a draw as bad light stopped play with 17 overs remaining.

Devdutt Padikkal's spectacular innings of 199 runs was crucial in India A's comeback after conceding a 204-run first innings lead.

Yash Rathod's consistent performance with scores of 44 and 66 also stood out for India A.

The second unofficial 'A' Test is scheduled to begin on October 31 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Pacer Auqib Nabi bowled an incisive opening spell with the new ball but bad light prevented India A from recording a sensational come-from-behind win over New Zealand A in the first unofficial 'Test' which concluded in a draw in Lincoln, New Zealand, on Tuesday. Chasing 313 after India finished their second innings at a mammoth 516, New Zealand A batters found the swing and seam movement generated by Nabi (3/28 in 10 overs) too hot to handle. The Indian rocked the home side's top-order with three quick wickets.

Bad Light Halts Play

However, in cold and blustery conditions, New Zealand A managed to escape with a draw despite being reduced to 187 for 9 as umpires stopped proceedings owing to fading light. Even though 17 overs were left in the day, the light didn't improve and the teams settled for a draw. The players were in visible discomfort due to the chilly weather and KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal were seen wearing beanies to protect their ears.

The second unofficial 'A' Test will start on October 31 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Padikkal's Heroics and Batting Concerns

While the Indian team management would have wanted Test regulars Rahul (0 and 4), Jaiswal (17 and 5), and 'A' squad skipper Dhruv Jurel (1 and 2) to get a few runs under their belt, it was the comeback orchestrated by Devdutt Padikkal (32 and 199), after India conceded a 204-run first innings lead, that became the spectacular story of the game.

Starting the day at 488 for 8, Akash Deep (25 off 17 balls) struck three mighty sixes to take the total past the 500-run mark and help India set a steep target for the hosts.

Nabi's Early Breakthroughs and NZ A's Resistance

Nabi bowled three perfect in-cutters that sent back home skipper Rhys Mariu (2), Tim Robinson (0) and Matthew Boyle (4) to give the visitors the upper-hand. New Zealand were tottering at 14 for 3 when opener Curtis Heaphy (90 no) and Dean Foxcroft (42) added 78 runs for the fourth wicket. More importantly, they batted for 20 plus overs.

Once Mukesh Choudhary removed Foxcroft with a short ball, floodgates once again opened and even Padikkal, with his off-breaks, got a couple of breakthroughs.

When Akash Deep dismissed the dogged Simon Keene with the one that moved away to uproot the off-stump, New Zealand A were 170 for 9 in 55.3 overs. But Heaphy and no. 11 Jayden Lennox batted for nearly 10 overs after that. It also helped that umpires, at one point, didn't allow the fast bowlers to operate due to fading light. In fact, pacer Mukesh Choudhary was seen bowling left-arm spin from two steps.

Key Takeaways for India

Padikkal's good form would be a big takeaway for India along with Yash Rathod's performance (44 and 66) in both the innings ahead of the two-match senior Test series starting November 19. The left-handed Rathod, who hails from Vidarbha, was the only uncapped batter in the top six and his temperament is something that chairman of selectors Pragyan Ojha would take note of.

Brief Scores: India A 113 and 516 in 123.1 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 199, Sai Sudharsan 91, Yash Rathod 66, Washington Sundar 52, Zak Gibson 3/80). New Zealand A: 317 and (target 313) 187/9 (Curtis Heaphy 90, Auqib Nabi 3/28, Devdutt Padikkal 2/11). Match Drawn.