Jaiswal's blistering century helps India A draw against New Zealand A

Yashasvi Jaiswal roared back into form with a magnificent unbeaten century, scoring 155 runs, to help India A secure a hard-fought draw against New Zealand A in the second unofficial Test in Christchurch.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal Jaiswal got back among the runs with an unbeaten 155 from 162 balls, on Day 4 of the the second unofficial Test match between against New Zealand A. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Yashasvi Jaiswal scored an unbeaten 155 runs from 162 balls, including 15 fours and five sixes, to regain his form.

Yash Rathod also completed a century, finishing with 100 runs from 122 balls, as India A declared at 282/2.

India A bounced back from an early collapse on Day 4, losing Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal quickly.

The match was declared a draw on the rain-hit fourth day, with India A erasing New Zealand A's first innings lead.

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed his way back to form with a blistering century as the second unofficial Test match between India A and New Zealand A ended in a draw on Day 4 in Christchurch on Tuesday.

Yash Rathod also completed a hundred as India A finished on 282/2 in 52.4 overs before the two teams agreed for an early draw on the rain-hit fourth day.

Jaiswal got back among the runs with an unbeaten 155 from 162 balls, hitting 15 fours and five sixes, helping the visitors bounce back after a couple of early wickets on Day 4.

India A's Resilient Recovery

Play was delayed by more than 90 minutes because of rain on Tuesday before India suffered an early blow when Sai Sudharsan fell in the first over of the day.

The left-hander was caught at leg gully off pacer Jarrod McKay for his overnight score of 11. In the next over, Devdutt Padikkal was bowled by a beauty from seamer Brett Randell for a first-ball duck, leaving India in trouble on 36/2.

However, Jaiswal went on the attack to rally the Indians as they quickly erased New Zealand A's 78-run first innings lead.

Jaiswal's Return to Form

The left-hander, who came into the match, on the back of some poor form.

He managed just 77 runs in the two-Test series in Sri Lanka in August and was then bowled out for a duck in the Ranji Trophy against Chandigarh at Wankhede last month.

He struggled in the first unofficial Test against New Zealand A with scores of 17 and 5 followed by a duck in the first innings of this match.

New Zealand A were also hampered by the unavailability of their frontline bowlers on Day 4 with Fraser Sheat and Jayden Lennox unavailable due to injuries.

Dominant Batting Performance

Jaiswal lofted off-spinner Dean Foxcroft for a six over long-on to take India A past the 100-run mark in the 23rd over before he slogged the spinner for another six in his next over.

He was struck on the helmet by a quick bouncer from Jarrod Mackay but continued to bat. Rathod also enjoyed playing his strokes as India A dominated on a good batting track.

He brought up his fifty from 63 balls with a single off Foxcroft in the 33rd over.

Jaiswal brought up his century in grand style from 119 balls as he heaved Foxcroft for a six over the leg side in the 39th over before hitting another maximum two balls later to continue his aggressive approach.

The left-hander eased past the 150-run with a reverse sweep boundary off part-time spinner Matthew Boyle.

India dominated the extended second session to reach 269/2 in 51 overs at the tea break, having smashed 237 runs from 40 overs in the post-lunch session.

They declared 10 balls after the resumption in the post-tea session allowing Rathod to complete his hundred from 122 balls.