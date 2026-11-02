Mukesh, Siraj shine but New Zealand A take lead on Day 3

Despite stellar bowling performances from Mukesh Kumar and Mohammed Siraj, New Zealand A managed to secure a crucial first innings lead against India A, thanks to a century from Matthew Boyle and valuable contributions from their lower order batters in the second unofficial Test.

IMAGE: Mukesh Kumar took five wickets for India A on Day 3 of the second unofficial Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Monday. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Key Points Mukesh Kumar claimed an impressive five-wicket haul for India A.

Mohammed Siraj supported with four wickets, contributing significantly to the bowling effort.

Matthew Boyle scored a brilliant century (110 runs) for New Zealand A.

Dean Foxcroft added a solid 93 runs, building a strong foundation for the hosts.

Pacers Mukesh Kumar claimed a five-wicket haul while Mohammed Siraj bagged four wickets but New Zealand A managed to take the first innings lead courtesy of their lower order batters on Day 3 of the second unofficial Test at Christchurch on Monday.

New Zealand A reached 391/9 at tea on the third day in reply to India A's 346 grabbing a 45-run lead at the break.

New Zealand A's Strong Batting Display

Matthew Boyle led the way for New Zealand with a brilliant century -- stroking 110 from 152 balls, while Dean Foxcroft made a solid 93.

The lower order batters made useful contributions to frustrate the Indians with wicketkeeper Mitchell Hay scoring 31 and Kristian Clarke contributing with 41.

Crucial Lower Order Contributions

Fraser Sheat, who picked up four wickets in the first innings, stroked 40 at No 9 to help the hosts take the lead.