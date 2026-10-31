Padikkal, Jurel 50s rescue India A as Jaiswal fails again

Devdutt Padikkal showcased his excellent batting prowess, scoring a crucial 80 to stabilise India A's innings against New Zealand A on the opening day of their second unofficial Test.

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal continued his good form in New Zealand with another half-century for India A on Day 1 of the second unofficial Test in Christchurch on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Devdutt Padikkal scored a fluent 80 runs, continuing his good form, to rescue India A.

India A finished Day 1 at 195/6, with captain Dhruv Jurel unbeaten on 40.

New Zealand A pacer Fraser Sheat was the pick of the bowlers, taking 4/47.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's poor form continued, as he was dismissed for a duck.

Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel hit half-centuries to rescue India A on Day 1 of the second unofficial Test against New Zealand A at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday.

Captain Dhruv Jurel stroked 71 from 117 balls, with nine fours and a six, to guide India A to 242/7 in 74 overs in the third session.

Pacer Fraser Sheat did the damage with the ball for New Zealand, picking up 4/47 in 17 overs.

Padikkal's Crucial Knock

Padikkal stroked a fluent 80 with 10 boundaries to rescue India A after the early dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was out for duck in the first over.

Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan (41) added 91 runs for the second wicket before the Kiwi bowlers struck at regular intervals in the second session to reduce India A to 160/5 in 53 overs at tea on the opening day.

The Karnataka left-hander had starred with a superb knock of 199 in the first four-day match against New Zealand A.

Jaiswal's Struggles Continue

However, Jaiswal's form is a big concern for the Indians. The young left-hander, who was trapped leg before wicket by Fraser Sheat for a four-ball duck, had managed 17 and 5 in the first unofficial Test, while he had scored 77 runs in the two-Test series in Sri Lanka.

Yash Rathod was caught behind for 13, while Ravichandran Smaran was trapped leg before by Sheat for a first-ball duck and Washington Sundar fell to the same bowler for 8.

First Match Drawn

The first four-day match between India A and New Zealand A finished in a draw after bad light stopped play early.

New Zealand A were reduced to 187 for 9 but managed to secure a draw as bad light stopped play with 17 overs remaining.