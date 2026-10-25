Padikkal fifty revives India A after Rahul, Jaiswal fail again on Day 2!

Devdutt Padikkal's resilient half-century provided a much-needed boost for India A, helping them recover from an early collapse against New Zealand A on Day 2 of the unofficial Test.

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal scored a half-century to rescue India A in their second innings on Day 2 of the 1st unofficial Test against New Zealand on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India A finished Day 2 at 98/2 in their second innings, trailing New Zealand A by 106 runs.

Devdutt Padikkal scored a crucial half-century (50 off 65 balls) and shared an 88-run stand with Sai Sudharsan (35*).

India A's openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rahul, were dismissed cheaply for the second time in the match.

New Zealand A posted a strong total of 317 in their first innings, securing a 204-run lead.

Anshul Kamboj and Auqib Nabi were the pick of the bowlers for India A, taking three wickets each.

It turned out to be another frustrating day for India A as they continued to struggle on Day 2 of the unofficial Test against New Zealand A at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln, on Sunday.

In their second innings, India A recovered to reach 98/2 in 30 overs, trailing the hosts by 106 runs.

New Zealand A's Dominant First Innings

New Zealand piled on the runs on the second day as they posted a huge 317 in their first innings to take a huge 204-run first innings lead.

Devdutt Padikkal rallied India A with a fluent half-century. After getting dropped in the slips when his score was on 19, the left-hander hit some well-timed boundaries to bring up his fifty from 65 balls.

He put on a vital stand of 88 runs for the third wicket with Sai Sudharsan, who was unbeaten on 35, as the two left-handers led India's good fightback on the second day.

India A's Top-Order Collapse

India A got off to a horror start in their second innings, as they lost their openers failed for the second time in the match.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was caught behind for five off his gloves after he failed to evade the incoming short ball from fast bowler Simon Keene.

In the very next over, Rahul was dismissed hit wicket off Fraser Sheat for five to leave India reeling on 10/2 in the fifth over.

Lower Order Resistance for New Zealand A

Earlier, New Zealand A's lower order frustrated the Indians. Dean Foxcroft stroked 51, while Mitchell Hay (24) and Kristian Clarke smashed 42 with the last four wickets adding 112 runs for the hosts.

For India, pacers Anshul Kamboj (3/52) and Auqib Nabi (3/69) picked up three wickets each, while Akash Deep claimed 2/57 and Mukesh Choudhary and Washington Sundar got one wicket each.