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Gaikwad, Sudharsan and Padikkal under pressure as India A chase series-leveling win

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V October 08, 2026 21:22 IST 3 Minutes Read
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As India A prepare for the second unofficial One-Day International against Australia A on Friday, all eyes are on skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and star batters Devdutt Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan to deliver a strong performance and level the series.

Suryansh-Shedge

IMAGE: Suryansh Shedge shone with the ball for India A in the unofficial ODI series opener against Australia A, picking up 4/40 in seven overs. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • India A aim to restore parity against Australia A in the second unofficial One-Day International on Friday after losing the opener by 125 runs.
  • Top-order batters like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, and Sai Sudharsan performed poorly in the first match.
  • Rajat Patidar was the only notable performer for India A in the opener, scoring 53 runs.
  • Suryansh Shedge impressed with four wickets, presenting himself as a potential seam bowling all-round option for national selectors.
  • The performance in this series could impact selections for the extended ODI squad for the tour of New Zealand.

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, star players Devdutt Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan will be expected to raise their games as India A look to restore parity against a rampaging Australia A in the second unofficial One-Day International in Puducherry on Friday.

India A's Opening Match Struggles

In the opener, Australia A bowlers choked the run flow and India A lost by 125 runs with only RCB skipper Rajat Patidar giving a good account of himself amid ruins.

Patidar scored 53, while nine of the India A players failed to cross the 20-run mark.

      • Why Jaiswal is suddenly taking up wicketkeeping for Mumbai

 

India A Top-Order Looks to Fire in Unison

Sudharsan (1), Padikkal (0), and Gaikwad (15) all fell cheaply as India A were never in line to chase a target of 275 which was built on Nathan McSweeney's century and skipper Will Sutherland's 77.

For the India A top-order, not being able to negotiate Mahli Beardman (4 wickets) was worrisome. More so, because India A innings folded in less than 32 overs with none of the batters showing any stomach for resistance.

The likes of Gaikwad, Padikkal, and Sudharsan could all be a part of the extended ODI squad for the tour of New Zealand, in case some of the common players between Test and 50-overs teams skip the last two ODIs Down Under.

However, the shining light for India A was Suryansh Shedge, whose four wickets would certainly give the national selectors another seam bowling all-round option in making apart from Nitish Kumar Reddy and Hardik Pandya.

Reddy, who is certain to feature in Test matches in New Zealand, if fit, might have to pull out of the last two games in order to prepare for the red-ball leg, which gives Shedge a very good chance of making it in the ODI squad.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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