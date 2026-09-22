Sudharsan, Kushagra, Kotian hit fifties as India A recover after early blows vs Australia A

Test batter Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, and Tanush Kotian showcased remarkable resilience, scoring crucial fifties to help India A recover from early troubles and post a competitive 257 for five against Australia A on the opening day of their four-day encounter.

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan scored a composed 57 on his return from injury against Australia A on Day 1 of the four-day match in Puducherry on Tuesday. Photograph: TNCA/X

Key Points India A recovered from 97/5 to finish Day 1 at 257/5 against Australia A.

Sai Sudharsan, who is back after a long injury layoff, scored 57 off 103 balls.

Kumar Kushagra contributed a vital 82 before retiring hurt due to cramps.

Tanush Kotian remained unbeaten on 68, forming a crucial 138-run partnership with Kushagra.

Corey Rocchiccioli was the pick of the Australian A bowlers with 3 wickets.

Test batter Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra and Tanush Kotian scored dogged fifties as India A survived early blows to register a satisfying 257 for five against Australia A on the opening day of the first four-day match in Puducherry on Tuesday.

Kotian (68 batting, 134 balls), who added 138 runs for the sixth wicket with Kushagra (82, 160 balls), and Shams Mulani (10, 43 balls) are holding the fort at stumps.

Sudharsan's Composed Return

Sudharshan too made his return from a more than month-long injury layoff memorable with a 57 off 103 balls. But the hosts were tottering at 97 for five, about half an hour into the second session of the day before finding saviours in Kotian, an India A regular, and Kushagra.

The in-form Kushagra, who made a hundred for East Zone in the recent Duleep Trophy final at Chennai, resisted the more accomplished attack of Australia A, which featured Test bowlers Brendan Doggett and Todd Murphy in the playing eleven.

The Jharkhand batter played in the 'V' and through the covers quite nicely to bring up his fifty in 103 balls. In fact, the 21-year-old started with a boundary off spinner Corey Rocchiccioli through mid-off but soon settled into a calmer rhythm.

However, Kushagra could not proceed to a hundred as he had to retire hurt in what appeared to be cramps.

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Crucial Partnership Steadies India A

But Kotian, who fetched his fifty in 90 balls, stayed on till the end of the day, and even flat-batted spinner Murphy for a four through the covers to show his power and timing.

Before Kotian and Kushagra rescued India A, the home side rode on Sudharsan's composed fifty.

The opener, who missed the recent Test tour to Sri Lanka and the Duleep Trophy because of a toe injury, displayed solidity while opening the innings.

He reached a fine fifty off 85 balls in his first competitive outing in more than a month.

The left-hander, who made 58 runs for the third wicket with Shaik Rasheed, took India A to 78 for two after Aman Mokhade and skipper Devdutt Padikkal, the player of the series with two fifties in the Test series against Sri Lanka, were dismissed early.

Australian Bowlers Strike Early

But Sudharsan could not convert it into a bigger knock, as Rocchiccioli latched on to a return catch after the batter tried to flick him.

The Aussie bowlers plucked Rasheed and Yash Rathod too quickly as India A slipped to 97 for five before the sixth wicket pair shored them up.

Brief Scores:

India A 257/5 in 89 overs (Sai Sudharsan 57, Kumar Kushagra 82 retired hurt, Tanush Kotian 68 not out; Corey Rocchiccioli 3-72) vs Australia A.