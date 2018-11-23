rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India 'A' toil on opening day of second unofficial Test

India 'A' toil on opening day of second unofficial Test

November 23, 2018 20:34 IST

Karun Nair

IMAGE: Karun Nair bats. Photograph: BCCI

Will Young scored an unbeaten 117, steering New Zealand 'A' to 221 for five against India 'A' on the opening day of the second unofficial Test, in Hamilton, on Friday.

India 'A' captain Karun Nair opted to field but he did not get the early wickets he was hoping for.

 

The three India 'A' pacers - Rajneesh Gurbani (2/36), Mohammed Siraj (2/26) and Navdeep Saini (1/66) - shared the five wickets amongst themselves.

From 100 for two, the visitors bounced back to make it 141 for five before an unbeaten 80-run stand between Young and Theo van Woerkom (32 batting) helped New Zealand regain control of the innings.

The opening unofficial Test of the three-match series had ended in a draw. Australia-bound India Test players like Ajinkya Rahane, Murali Vijay, Hanuma Vihari, Prithvi Shaw and Parthiv Patel had taken part in the game.

They are all now preparing in Sydney ahead of the first Test beginning December 6 at Adelaide.

Brief scores: New Zealand A 221/5 in 90 overs (Young 117 batting; Siraj 2/26, Gurbani 2/36).

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Karun Nair, New Zealand, Rajneesh Gurbani, Young and Theo van Woerkom, Mohammed Siraj
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use