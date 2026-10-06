Rahul, Jaiswal feature in India A squad for New Zealand series

The BCCI has unveiled a strong India A squad featuring senior Test players like KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Rishabh Pant for the upcoming three-match unofficial Test series against New Zealand A, sparking discussions on player availability amidst overlapping international commitments.

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel has been named captain of the India A side for the three unofficial Tests against New Zealand A. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India A announces 15-member squad for three unofficial Tests against New Zealand A starting October 24.

Senior Test players like KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, and Rishabh Pant are included in the squad.

Availability concerns arise for Rahul, Jaiswal, and Washington Sundar due to overlapping ODI series against New Zealand.

The squad features a mix of experienced Test players and promising uncapped domestic talents.

Dhruv Jurel will captain the India A side, with Rishabh Pant's participation contingent on his fitness.

Senior team vice-captain KL Rahul, his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal, one down batter Devdutt Padikkal are among 11 Test players picked in the 15-member India A squad that will play three unofficial Tests against New Zealand A starting October 24.

Squad Composition and Senior Player Inclusion

However, the short BCCI press release didn't clarify how many of the three 'Tests' would the likes of Rahul, Jaiswal, Washington Sundar, who are also part of the Indian ODI set-up, play in New Zealand.

The first 'Test' will be played from October 24 to 28 in Lincoln followed by the second game in Christchurch starting October 31-November 3. The last 'Test', again in Lincoln, will be held from November 7-10.

Now the first three ODI matches against New Zealand will be held on November 4, 7 and 10. So it is nearly impossible for Rahul, Washington and Jaiswal to be available for all the 'A' Tests.

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Key Players and Schedule Conflicts

The squad also features Rishabh Pant, whose participation is subject to fitness, along with his Test understudy Dhruv Jurel, reserve opener Sai Sudharsan, left-arm spinner Manav Suthar who are expected to be a part of the senior side during the two, Tests which are part of the World Test Championship.

Apart from these eight, there are three more capped Test players in pacers Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar.

Akash is set to be a part of Test team and the 'A' Test will give him miles in his legs while Mukesh Kumar comes back into national reckoning after a fiery spell in the Irani Cup final. If one considers international cap, then the number swells to 12 with the presence of Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi.

The only three uncapped players in the side are prolific domestic run machine Smaran Ravichandran, Vidarbha batter Yash Rathod and left-arm seamer Mukesh Choudhary.

India A squad:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Smaran, Rishabh Pant* (Wicketkeeper), Dhruv Jurel (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Auqib Nabi, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Manav Suthar, Mukesh Choudhary, Sai Sudarsan, Yash Rathod, Mukesh Kumar.

* Subject to fitness clearance.