Abhishek, Sooryavanshi set to light up Rising Stars Asia Cup as India name strong squad

Discover the full India A squad, led by Tilak Varma, set to compete in the ACC Men's Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha from November 19 to 29, featuring promising talents like Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma during a training session. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India A has named a 15-member squad for the ACC Men's Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha, scheduled from November 19 to 29.

Tilak Varma will lead the India A side, with Rajat Patidar serving as his deputy.

Key players like Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rinku Singh, and Shahbaz Ahmed are included in the squad.

India A is in Group B and will play against Nepal on November 20, Pakistan A on November 22, and UAE on November 24.

The semifinals are on November 26 and 27, with the final to be played on November 29.

India opener Abhishek Sharma and teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi were on Monday named in a strong 15-member India A squad for the ACC Men's Rising Stars Asia Cup to be held in Doha from November 19 to 29.

India A Squad Details and Leadership

Tilak Varma will lead the side with Rajat Patidar his deputy, the BCCI announced in a press release.

The squad also features wicketkeeper-batters Prabhsimran Singh and Kumar Kushagra, along with Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, and Shahbaz Ahmed.

All-rounders Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, and Tanush Kotian have also been included, while the pace attack comprises Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav and Arshad Khan.

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Pakistan A, India A Clubbed Together

India A have been placed in Group B alongside Pakistan A, Nepal and the United Arab Emirates, while Group A comprises Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A, and Hong Kong, China.

India A will open their campaign against Nepal on November 20 before taking on Pakistan A on November 22.

Their final group-stage fixture will be against the UAE on November 24.

All three matches will be played in Doha, with the first two scheduled at the West End Park International Stadium and the UAE fixture at the University of Doha for Science and Technology.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals, scheduled for November 26 and 27, while the final will be played on November 29.

Squad:

Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (Wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma (Captain), Rajat Patidar (Vice-Captain), Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra (Wicketkeeper), Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan.