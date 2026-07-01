Will Manav Suthar Weave His Magic In Sri Lanka?

Rising stars Gurnoor Brar and Manav Suthar are set to make their mark in the India A playing eleven against Sri Lanka A, as the team management strategically rotates players to provide crucial exposure and prepare future talent.

IMAGE: Manav Suthar, who claimed a 10-wicket haul on his Test debut, will bolster India A's spin attack against Sri Lanka in the four-day second unofficial Test. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Gurnoor Brar and Manav Suthar are expected to be included in the India A playing eleven for the second unofficial Test against Sri Lanka A.

Brar's inclusion is part of preparing India's second line of pacers for upcoming international tours against New Zealand and Australia.

Suthar, who claimed a 10-wicket haul on his Test debut, will bolster the spin department for India A.

Rising stars Gurnoor Brar and Manav Suthar are expected to get a look-in in the India A playing eleven when they take on Sri Lanka A in the second unofficial Test, starting in Galle on Thursday.

The first four-day unofficial Test ended in a draw with opener Sai Sudharsan and skipper Dhruv Jurel scoring centuries. Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi marked his India 'A' debut with a match-haul of five wickets, including four in the first innings.

Since this an exposure tour with an idea of giving every India A player an opportunity, the team management, headed by Hrishikesh Kanitkar, could be ringing in a few changes in order to ensure playing time for every squad member.

Dubey, Thakur Set To Be Rested

Hence, one can expect that Brar, who recently made an impressive debut in the ODI against Afghanistan, will be included as India senior team looks to prepare its second line of pacers ahead of the tour of New Zealand and home series against Australia early next year. Since Gurnoor is expected to play, Yash Thakur might be asked to sit out.

Similarly Suthar, who made his Test debut against Afghanistan with a 10-wicket haul, followed by a short and successful county stint for Warwickshire, will also headline the slow bowling attack. In that case, left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey will be rested.

The other two players who didn't get a look-in in the first game are opener Aman Mokhade and leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari. To play Ansari, India A team management will need to drop off-spinner Saransh Jain, while Mokhade can replace Ayush Pandey, who failed to score a half-century in both India A innings.

However, Ayush could still get another game in case Sai Sudharsan is deemed unfit after he retired hurt in the India A second innings. He didn't take any further part in the second innings and also while fielding.