India A set for big win after Nadeem's five-wkt haul

July 27, 2019 12:06 IST

IMAGES: Jharkhand spinner Shahbaz Nadeem's match tally of 10 for 109 put India A on the cusp of a big win over West Indies A in the first unofficial Test, at North Sound, Antigua, on Friday. Photograph: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Shahbaz Nadeem took a five-wicket haul for the second time in the match to put India A on the cusp of a big win over West Indies A in the first unofficial Test, at North Sound, Antigua, on Friday.

The left-arm spinner’s effort of five for 47 in 21 overs helped India A bowl out the hosts for 180 in their second innings after they were comfortably placed at 159 for three on day three of the four-day game.

Pacer Mohammad Siraj ran through the lower-order with a three-wicket burst.

Chasing a meagre 97 for victory, India A were 29 for one in their second innings, Priyank Panchal (5) the batsman to be dismissed. Abhimanyu Easwaran was batting on 23 off 32 balls at the other end, with India A needing another 68 runs for victory.

India A, who resumed the day at 299 for eight in their first innings, went on to make 312 in 104.3 overs with wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha (66) the last man out, marking a successful return with both bat and gloves following a long injury lay-off.

West Indies A, having conceded an 84-run first innings lead, were steady in their second essay after the loss of openers Montcin Hodge (36) and Jeremy Solozano (11) at 51 for two.

Captain Shamarh Brooks (53) and Roston Chase (32) shared a 79-run stand for the third wicket but the collapse began with the fall of the skipper at 159 for four. The batsmen struggled to cope with the guile and accuracy of Nadeem who has been knocking on the doors of the Indian Test team with consistent performances in domestic cricket over the years.

The Jharkhand spinner also bagged five wickets in the first innings, taking his match tally to 10 for 109.

Brief scores:

West Indies A: 228 all out and 180 all out in 77 overs (Brooks 53; Nadeem 5/47).

India A: 312 (Dube 71, Saha 66; Cummins 4/40) and 29/1 in 10.3 overs.