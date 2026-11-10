India A-New Zealand A 3rd Unofficial Test: Day 4 Washed Out; Match Ends In Draw

The unofficial Test series between India A and New Zealand A has concluded in a draw, with persistent rain washing out the final two days of the third match, impacting crucial match practice for Indian pacers.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah bowled six wicketless overs on the second day before the final two days of the India A vs New Zealand A 3rd unofficial Test were washed out due to rain. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points The third and final unofficial Test between New Zealand A and India A ended in a draw due to rain washing out the last two days of play.

The entire three-match unofficial Test series concluded with all games ending in draws.

India A had declared their first innings at 464/5, featuring a century from Yashasvi Jaiswal (102) and four half-centuries.

New Zealand A were 36/2 at stumps on Day 2, with Prasidh Krishna taking both wickets.

The washouts limited match practice for Indian Test pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna ahead of their series against New Zealand.

The third and final unofficial Test between New Zealand A and India A finished in a draw on Tuesday after Day 4 was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of rain at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln.

With the final two days of the four-day match washed out due to persistent rain, the three-match series finished in a 0-0 draw.

Match Summary and Key Performances

New Zealand A were 36/2 at stumps on Day 2, with Prasidh Krishna taking both wickets. India A had declared their innings at 464/5, with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring a century.

India's total was bolstered by a second consecutive century on the tour for Jaiswal (102), and half-centuries from Sai Sudharsan (88), Dhruv Jurel (71), Tilak Varma (81 not out), and Washington Sundar (50 not out).

Impact on Indian Pacers

The washout on the third day denied Indian Test pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna, who both were returning after breaks, some crucial match-time ahead of the upcoming two-Test series against New Zealand.

While Bumrah sent down six wicketless overs on the second day evening after India declared their innings, Prasidh bagged two wickets New Zealand A's first innings.