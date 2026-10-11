India A hit back as Shedge, Gurjapneet sink Australia

Suryansh Shedge's explosive 66 and Gurjapneet Singh's decisive three-wicket haul powered India A to a 49-run victory over Australia A in the final one-day match on Sunday, concluding the series 2-1 in favour of the visitors.

IMAGE: Suryansh Shedge celebrates his half-century against Australia A. Photograph: Punjab Kings/X

Key Points India A secured a 49-run victory over Australia A in the third one-day match on Sunday.

Suryansh Shedge was the top scorer for India A with a rapid 66 runs off 60 balls.

Pacer Gurjapneet Singh claimed three crucial wickets to dismantle Australia A's chase.

The seventh-wicket partnership between Shedge and Vipraj Nigam added 85 runs, lifting India A to 275.

Australia A won the three-match series 2-1 despite losing the final game.

Suryansh Shedge made a quick 66 and pacer Gurjapneet Singh took three wickets as India A beat Australia A by 49 runs in the inconsequential third One-day match in Puducherry on Sunday.

Australia A won the three-match series 2-1.

India A's Batting Resilience

Shedge was the leading run-scorer for the home side with a 66 made of 60 balls, while his late-order rally received solid support from Vipraj Nigam (40).

The seventh-wicket pair added 85 runs to lift India A from 159 for six to the eventual 275 all out.

India A had a good beginning with openers Prabhsimran Singh (39, 34b) and Priyansh Arya (49, 45b) adding 83 runs in just 10.4 overs, before the former was snaffled by Ben Dwarshuis (3/38).

Once that alliance was broken, Dwarshuis and Will Sutherland (3/44) rocked the Indian middle-order with regular wickets.

It required the timely stand between Shedge and Nigam for India to cross 250, and raise a challenging target.

Australia A's Chase Falters

The Aussies too made a good start, adding 82 runs in 15 overs through Josh Philippe (56) and Liam Scott (26).

They fell at the same team score of 82. But the tourists remained in the hunt through a second wicket partnership of 58 between Lachlan Shaw (31) and Nathan McSweeney (39).

But once McSweeney fell to Gurjapneet, the Aussies' chase fell apart.

They lost the next seven wickets for a mere 86 runs to be bowled out for 226.

Match Summary

Brief Scores:

India A: 275 all out in 47.3 overs (Suryansh Shedge 66, Vipraj Nigam 40; Ben Dwarshuis 3/38, Will Sutherland 3/44) beat

Australia A: 226 all out in 46.2 overs (Josh Philippe 56, Nathan McSweeney 39; Gurjapneet Singh 3/56) by 49 runs.