India A dominate NZ A as Jurel, Tilak, Washington shine

India A showcased a dominant performance in the third unofficial Test against New Zealand A, with stellar half-centuries from Dhruv Jurel, Tilak Varma, and Washington Sundar, followed by crucial early wickets from Prasidh Krishna, establishing a formidable 428-run lead.

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel scored a fluent 71 off 95 balls against New Zealand A in the third unofficial Test. Photograph: Dhruv Jurel/Instagram

Key Points India A secured a substantial 428-run lead against New Zealand A on the second day of the third unofficial Test on Sunday.

Skipper Dhruv Jurel (71), Tilak Varma (81 not out), and Washington Sundar (50 not out) all scored half-centuries for India A.

India A declared their first innings at 464 for five after 146 overs.

Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna, returning from injury, claimed two early wickets for India A on Sunday.

New Zealand A finished the day at 36 for 2 at stumps, still trailing India A by 428 runs.

Dhruv Jurel, Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar struck half-centuries before Prasidh Krishna claimed two wickets as India A took a lead of 428 runs against New Zealand A to dominate the second day of the third unofficial Test in Lincoln on Sunday.

India A Dominates With Strong Batting Performance

Resuming at 227 for two, India A rode on fifties by skipper Jurel (71), Tilak (81 not out) and Washington (50 not out) to post 464 for five before the hosts declared their first innings after 146 overs.

Returning to the side after recovering from a left hamstring injury, fast bowler Prasidh struck twice to remove New Zealand A openers Rhys Mariu and Curtis Heaphy, leaving the visitors struggling at 36 for 2 at stumps.

At the end of play, Dean Foxcroft (10) and Zak Gibson (1) were at the crease with NZ A still 428 runs behind India A.

Earlier, B Sai Sudharsan (88) added just 11 runs to his overnight score before being bowled by Gibson.

However, Jurel, who was on 12 on Saturday, added 31 with Tilak Varma en route to a 71 off 95 balls studded with nine boundaries and two sixes. He reached his fifty off 75 balls before being dismissed by Cameron Paul.

Tilak Varma And Washington Sundar Build Crucial Partnership

Tilak, who is playing as the back-up due to Rishabh Pant's unavailability, then added 44 with Ravindra Jadeja (25) before forging an unfinished 114 with Washington to put India A in a dominating position.

Tilak hit five fours and two sixes, while Washington had two hits to the fence in his innings.

The new ball was taken at 80.1 overs as India A went into lunch at 331 for four in 101 overs, with Tilak and Jadeja at the crease.

After Jadeja was dismissed by Gibson, who claimed his second wicket of the day, with Matthew Boyle taking the catch, Tilak and Washington batted with purpose to take India A past the 400-run mark in 130.5 overs.

The duo brought up their 100-run partnership for the sixth wicket off 197 balls, with Tilak completing his half-century off 131 deliveries.

Washington also reached his fifty off 107 balls before India A declared their innings.

Prasidh Krishna Strikes Early For India A

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (0/11) and Prasidh Krishna (2/12), who are featuring in the final India A game as part of their preparation for the Test series, impressed with a fine opening spell to put the hosts in a commanding position.

The first two matches of the series ended in draws.