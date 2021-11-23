News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India 'A' bowlers toil on opening day vs South Africa 'A'

India 'A' bowlers toil on opening day vs South Africa 'A'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
November 23, 2021 21:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Pieter Malan and Tony de Zorzi scored centuries to give South Africa 'A' the upper hand on Day 1 of the unofficial Test against India on Tuesday. Photograph: Cricket South Africa

The India 'A' bowlers had a tough time on the field as Pieter Malan and Tony de Zorzi scored centuries to take South Africa 'A' to 343 for three at stumps on day one of the opening unofficial Test at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

 

After opting to bowl, the Priyank Panchal-led India 'A' got two early wickets before Malan (157 not out off 258 balls) and Zorzi (117 off 186) shared a 217-run stand for the third wicket to put South Africa 'A' in a strong position in the four-day game.

Pacer Navdeep Saini, who has lost his place in the Indian team, took a wicket and so did left-arm speedster Arzan Nagwaswalla and Umran Malik, who was picked for the visitors after impressing with his extra pace in the IPL.

All the three spinners -- Rahul Chahar, Krishnappa Gowtham and Baba Aparajith -- failed to pick up a wicket.

Chahar, who was part of the recent home T20 series against New Zealand, conceded 75 runs in 19 overs.

The three-match series is being scheduled ahead of the senior team's tour of South Africa beginning next month.

Opener Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari, who was controversially not picked for the two home Tests against New Zealand, are also part of the squad.

Brief Scores:

South Africa A: 343/3 in 90 overs (Pieter Malan 157 not out, Tony de Zorzi 117; Arzan Nagwaswalla 1/58).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'IPL teams must be allowed to play exhibition games'
'IPL teams must be allowed to play exhibition games'
Being fearless has helped me enjoy my game: Pujara
Being fearless has helped me enjoy my game: Pujara
PICS: Kohli meets a cool cat during net practice
PICS: Kohli meets a cool cat during net practice
BCCI in soup over 'halal meat' mandate for Team India
BCCI in soup over 'halal meat' mandate for Team India
Gujarat riots perpetrated through design: Zakia Jafri
Gujarat riots perpetrated through design: Zakia Jafri
India's crude oil production falls 2.15% in Oct
India's crude oil production falls 2.15% in Oct
Another ex-Essex player says he suffered racist abuse
Another ex-Essex player says he suffered racist abuse

New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

More like this

BCCI in soup over 'halal meat' mandate for Team India

BCCI in soup over 'halal meat' mandate for Team India

Another ex-Essex player says he suffered racist abuse

Another ex-Essex player says he suffered racist abuse

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances