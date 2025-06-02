India A's bowlers struggle as England Lions take lead

IMAGE: England Lions batter Max Holden hit a quickfire century on Day 2. Photograph: Rothesay County Championship/Instagram

Centuries from Tom Haines, Max Holden and Dan Mousley gave England Lions a slender lead on Day 3 of the first unofficial Test against India A, in Canterbury, on Monday.



Resuming the day on 527/7, England Lions suffered an early blow when Shardul Thakur dismissed Zaman Akhter leg before wicket for 41 before Harshit Rana bowled Josh Hull for two.



However, tailenders Ajeet Dale and Eddie Jack frustrated the Indians as they put on 49

runs for the final wicket. Dale hit 27, with five boundaries, while Jack made 25.Nitish Reddy got Jack caught behind as England Lions were bowled out for 587 in 145.5 overs, taking a 30-run first innings lead.

Haines top-scored for the hosts with 171, while Max Holden stroked a quickfire 101 from as many balls and Mousley made a solid 113 in reply to India A's 557.



India A came out to bat for just one over before the lunch break. Yashasvi Jaiswal got off a smashing start as he hit the first ball of the innings, from Josh Hull, for a six over square leg.



India A went into the lunch break on the third day on nine for no loss in their second innings.