HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » India A's bowlers struggle as England Lions take lead

India A's bowlers struggle as England Lions take lead

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 02, 2025 17:46 IST

x

Max Holden

IMAGE: England Lions batter Max Holden hit a quickfire century on Day 2. Photograph: Rothesay County Championship/Instagram

Centuries from Tom Haines, Max Holden and Dan Mousley gave England Lions a slender lead on Day 3 of the first unofficial Test against India A, in Canterbury, on Monday.

Resuming the day on 527/7, England Lions suffered an early blow when Shardul Thakur dismissed Zaman Akhter leg before wicket for 41 before Harshit Rana bowled Josh Hull for two.

However, tailenders Ajeet Dale and Eddie Jack frustrated the Indians as they put on 49

runs for the final wicket. Dale hit 27, with five boundaries, while Jack made 25.

Nitish Reddy got Jack caught behind as England Lions were bowled out for 587 in 145.5 overs, taking a 30-run first innings lead.

 

Haines top-scored for the hosts with 171, while Max Holden stroked a quickfire 101 from as many balls and Mousley made a solid 113 in reply to India A's 557.

India A came out to bat for just one over before the lunch break. Yashasvi Jaiswal got off a smashing start as he hit the first ball of the innings, from Josh Hull, for a six over square leg.

India A went into the lunch break on the third day on nine for no loss in their second innings.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Can Kohli end RCB's IPL title drought?
Can Kohli end RCB's IPL title drought?
Who Will Win IPL 2025 Final? VOTE!
Who Will Win IPL 2025 Final? VOTE!
'IPL final shifted to Ahmedabad due to politics'
'IPL final shifted to Ahmedabad due to politics'
Preity, Ponting, Ness, Burman Rejoice!
Preity, Ponting, Ness, Burman Rejoice!
IPL Comeback King: How Shreyas Iyer Silenced Critics
IPL Comeback King: How Shreyas Iyer Silenced Critics

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mani Ratnam's Top 7 Songs With A R Rahman

webstory image 2

Aloo Poha Vada: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Eat Sweet Potatoes: 8 Ways They Are Good For You

VIDEOS

Sonu Sood visits Tirumala with family 1:36

Sonu Sood visits Tirumala with family

Algerian Parliament hosts dinner for Baijayant Panda-led delegation1:01

Algerian Parliament hosts dinner for Baijayant Panda-led...

Kriti Kharbanda spotted at the airport in a classy look0:34

Kriti Kharbanda spotted at the airport in a classy look

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD