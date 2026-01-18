Why Gill Carried Rs 3 Lakh Water Purifier For Indore ODI

Photograph: Shubman Gill/Instagram

India ODI captain Shubman Gill caused a stir when he arrived in Indore with a water purifier worth Rs 3 lakh for India's series-deciding third and final ODI against New Zealand on Sunday, according to reports.



Gill's move was a result of a deadly water contamination outbreak in Indore, which has resulted in 15 deaths in Bhagirathpura area because of a vomiting and diarrhoea outbreak caused by drinking contaminated water.

Gill keeps water purifier in hotel room

'Before the match, captain Shubman Gill arrived with a water purification machine worth approximately 3 lakh rupees, which he has kept in his hotel room,' said a report in Dainik Bhaskar on Saturday.



'According to sources at the hotel, this machine is capable of completely re-purifying RO and packaged bottled water. However, the hotel staff has not been provided with much information regarding the machine's use and technology.'



The three-match ODI series is level at 1-1 with India winning the series opener in Vadodara by four wickets before New Zealand bounced back to claim a seven-wicket win in the second game in Rajkot.

Key Points: