Former New Zealand off-spinner Dipak Patel critically assesses the current state of off-spin bowling, expressing surprise at India's struggle to develop a successor to Ravichandran Ashwin and highlighting the challenges facing off-spinners in modern T20 cricket.

IMAGE: Former New Zealand spinner Dipak Patel questions India's failure to produce a quality off-spinner after Ravichandran Ashwin. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Former New Zealand off-spinner Dipak Patel is surprised by India's failure to produce a quality off-spinner after Ravichandran Ashwin.

Patel believes off-spinners' role is diminishing in T20 cricket, with Ashwin being the last to enjoy significant success in the format.

He attributes the decline partly to negative captaincy and modern batters' improvements, but also notes the impact of DRS on batting strategies.

Patel praised New Zealand's Test captain Tom Latham for his effective handling of spin resources.

The upcoming Test series outcome will largely depend on which batting unit better handles the opposition's formidable pace attack.

Former New Zealand off-spinner Dipak Patel is surprised by India's inability to produce a quality off-spinner after Ravichandran Ashwin, whom he considers the last specialist off-spinner to have enjoyed significant success in T20 cricket.

Patel, who represented New Zealand in 37 Tests and 75 ODIs, believes that while off-spinners continue to make their presence felt in Test cricket and have enjoyed some success in the 50-over format, their diminishing role in T20 cricket is a matter of concern.

"Actually, come to think about it, Ravi Ashwin is the last off-spinner who has enjoyed success in T20 cricket. We have seen success in Tests (Simon Harmer very recently), some success in ODIs but not so much in T20s," Patel told PTI in an interview from his home in Auckland.

"Unless you are a big spinner of the ball like Muttiah Muralitharan, you aren't going to be successful in T20s."

Ashwin played 65 T20Is for India in which he picked up 72 wickets, maintaining an economy rate of under seven runs per over in the fast-paced format. In the IPL, he retired with 187 wickets in 221 matches played for five different teams.

The Decline Of Off-Spinners In T20 Cricket

Patel, however, feels that the decline in opportunities for off-spinners is not entirely down to the evolution of batting. He believes captains across countries also need to show greater faith in the variety.

"I am actually very surprised as to how negative captains have become with off-spinners. It really comes down to how captains use off-spinners but certainly modern batters have gotten better."

He hopes that a young off-spinner emerges and makes the most of whatever opportunities come his way, particularly in a country like India, which has struggled to find a consistent successor to Ashwin.

"I just struggle to understand that India have failed to produce a good off-spinner. It would be exciting to see a good off-spinner come through the ranks and be successful at the highest level," he said.

Impact Of DRS On Batting Strategies

DRS has made batters play more shots as offering the pad is no longer an option, Patel believes. Taking away, what was traditionally a second line of defence for batters, has also contributed to the changing dynamics of off-spin bowling, according to the former Black Caps player.

"Advent of DRS review has made a big difference for batters and helped them get better. Due to DRS, the second line of defense with deliberate padding doesn't exist."

Latham's Captaincy And Test Series Outlook

Patel had words of praise for New Zealand's current Test captain Tom Latham, particularly his ability to handle the spin resources at his disposal.

Latham has managed both Mitchell Santner and Ajaz Patel effectively, although the former New Zealand spinner is unsure whether the conditions will encourage the hosts to play a specialist spinner in the Test series beginning on Thursday.

"Tom Latham has been a very good captain of spinners. Will New Zealand play a spinner as Latham has handled both Mitch Santner and Ajaz Patel pretty well," he observed.

Patel said the outcome will largely depend on which batting unit handles the opposition's formidable pace attack better.

"Test series result will boil down to batting. Basically both teams have very good fast bowling units."

He believes New Zealand's fast bowlers will enjoy the advantage of familiarity with home conditions, while the emergence of quality seamers and leg-spinners in white-ball cricket could prove significant for India.

Patel does not expect the pitches to offer much assistance to spinners but hopes that his assessment is proven wrong, as he wants spin bowling to regain its importance in New Zealand.

"The pitch, I don't think will have much for spinners but hope I am proved wrong. But spinners need to come back into equation in Test matches played in New Zealand."