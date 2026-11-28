'He is somebody who takes the game away from the opposition when he plays positively and expresses himself. It didn't come off for him today, but it's just one of those days.'

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant threw his wicket away with attempting a reckless heave off Jacob Duffy on Day 2 of the second Test in Christchurch on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule defended Rishabh Pant's high-risk batting approach, calling his dismissal against New Zealand 'one of those days'.

Bahutule stated that Pant is a unique player whose aggressive style can take the game away from the opposition, despite occasional failures.

The coach also backed Jasprit Bumrah, explaining that the fast bowler adjusts his approach based on pitch conditions and is creating opportunities despite a wicketless spell.

Bahutule clarified that India's decision to omit Ravindra Jadeja was based on the need for four specialist fast bowlers and Washington Sundar's left-handed batting for balance.

India's spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule on Saturday backed Rishabh Pant's high-risk batting approach, describing his dismissal against Jacob Duffy in the second Test against New Zealand as "one of those days" when things simply did not go the wicketkeeper-batter's way.

Pant has developed a pattern of attempting high-risk shots at crucial stages of a game.

While the approach can take the game away from the opposition, it can also prove costly when it does not come off, as was the case against Duffy.

Pant, who scored a hundred in the previous Test, fell at a stage when India desperately needed a partnership, attempting a reckless shot off pacer Duffy.

Defending Pant's Unique Style

"He's a unique player. After scoring a hundred in the previous game, he's in good form. There is sometimes a pattern to his play where he takes his chances. Sometimes it works for him, sometimes it doesn't," Bahutule said at the press conference.

The former India leg-spinner sidestepped the question of whether Pant needed to respect the match situation and tailor his approach to the team's requirements.

"At that particular stage, a partnership was needed and unfortunately it didn't happen today. But he is somebody who takes the game away from the opposition when he plays positively and expresses himself.

"It didn't come off for him today, but it's just one of those days," Bahutule said, stoutly defending Pant's approach.

Bumrah's Adjusted Approach

It was somewhat surprising that the spin bowling coach was fielding questions on a day when India's batting X-factor came under scrutiny, along with the team's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah bowled 270 deliveries without taking a wicket, while his pace also appeared to have dropped noticeably.

Bahutule, however, said Bumrah was adjusting his approach according to the conditions and creating opportunities.

"He's obviously a bowler who bowls his spells according to the demands of the pitch. If he finds that there is seam movement, he might bowl slightly within himself to assess how much assistance is available.

"If there is more pace in the pitch, he might put in those really quick deliveries. He's well balanced in the way he approaches his bowling. He's created opportunities and beaten the batters quite often.

"From a bowling point of view, there is also the false-shot percentage that one needs to consider. It's just a question of time before he picks up the wickets we are expecting," Bahutule said.

Explaining Jadeja's Omission

Bahutule also explained India's decision to leave out Ravindra Jadeja, with the team opting for four specialist fast bowlers and Washington Sundar as the spin-bowling all-rounder.

He said the combination was decided after considering the composition of the batting line-up and the demands of the conditions, with Washington's left-handed batting also adding to the balance.

"Jadeja is a tremendous all-rounder and definitely he would have been useful. With four left-handers at the top, Washington again becomes an important batter who's a left-hander. And four fast bowlers was the way to go."

Bahutule insisted that communication with Jadeja had been clear throughout the selection process.

"Communication channels have been very clear. Jadeja also knew about it. The demand was there to have those four fast bowlers so that they rotate and create opportunities. It was a very clear combination which was already spoken and communicated," Bahutule said.