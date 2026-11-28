'When Rishabh is coming down the track and having a swing every now and then, you can't get stressed about that. Sometimes it's going to come off and sometimes it isn't..'

IMAGE: Jacob Duffy said he had been battling technical issues after playing too much limited-over cricket and needed to spend time getting his action back in order for the Tests. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Jacob Duffy attributes his struggles in the first Test against India to a heavy diet of white-ball cricket, which affected his bowling action and rhythm.

He explained that the demands of limited-overs cricket, focusing on yorkers and slower balls, can pull him away from his fundamental bowling mechanics.

Duffy emphasised the importance of diligently returning to basics and foundations, even during extensive white-ball periods, to maintain a 'pure' action.

He found success in the second Test by sticking to his natural lengths against aggressive batters like Rishabh Pant, rather than being deterred by their attacking approach.

Jacob Duffy believes an extended diet of white-ball cricket affected his bowling action and rhythm, contributing to a difficult outing in the first Test against India in Wellington, where he conceded 201 runs as the visitors piled up 720.

The New Zealand pacer said he had been battling technical issues after playing too much limited-over cricket and needed to spend time getting his action back in order.

Impact of White-Ball Cricket on Technique

"Last week, obviously, didn't go as planned. I was battling a little bit with my rhythm and technique. A heavy diet of white-ball cricket probably hasn't been the best thing for my bowling action," Duffy said in Christchurch on Saturday after the second day's play of the second Test.

"I spent a lot of time working on a few technical things in between and trying to get on top of that," Duffy said after dismissing Rishabh Pant and K L Rahul.

The right-arm pacer explained that his action was particularly susceptible to the demands of switching between formats, with the emphasis on executing yorkers and slower deliveries in white-ball cricket sometimes taking him away from his basic bowling mechanics.

"I'm a very action-dependent bowler. I feel my action needs to be pretty pure for the outcome to be good, so it's always a big focus for me.

"With a heavy diet of white-ball cricket, my action tends to fall away a little bit. I'm not quite getting my wrist behind the ball as much as I'd like.

"I think it's getting a little better, but I have to be diligent about going back to my foundations and basics, even during big white-ball periods when you are working on yorkers and slower balls," he added.

Challenges of Scheduling and Adaption

The scheduling of international cricket, he admitted, makes it difficult for fast bowlers to find adequate time for technical corrections, unlike batters, who can have extended net sessions.

"It's a bit of a juggling act. We came home from the West Indies and did a block where we actually did a lot of red-ball work, almost like a pre-season. We went to Adelaide for a week and then did more red-ball work back at our associations.

"The irony is that you then have 10 white-ball games before coming into a Test match. With your action and technique, it's something you've always got to be on top of."

Second Test Performance and Strategy

Duffy, however, was pleased with his response in the second Test at Hagley Oval, where he made early inroads and also dismissed Pant, who had troubled New Zealand with his attacking approach.

He said the key against a batter like Pant, who frequently uses his feet and looks to unsettle bowlers, was not to abandon his natural lengths.

"When Rishabh is coming down the track and having a swing every now and then, you can't get stressed about that. Sometimes it's going to come off and sometimes it isn't.

"For us, it's about not letting him hit you off your length. Sometimes when players do that, the bowler reacts and changes his length, which is exactly what the batter wants.

"You can't get deterred by that. You have to keep putting the ball on top of off. Using the short ball is also important, whether it's Rishabh or anyone else."

Duffy also admitted that he had received a bit of fortune with some of the wickets in this Test, including Pant's dismissal.

"K L's wicket wasn't my best ball and Rishabh hit one up, so that helps you get into the game a little bit more," he said.