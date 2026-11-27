'So if he is playing on your side, at the moment he is, then you are always going to be the favourite in the side. Bumrah is one of the best ever.'

IMAGE: With 239 wickets in 54 Tests at an average of 20.09, Jasprit Bumrah has led India's bowling attack with great distinction in the last 8-10 years. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Chris Cairns considers Jasprit Bumrah 'one of the best ever' fast bowlers, stating he is the difference-maker in any team.

Bumrah has taken 516 wickets in 245 international appearances for India, placing him eighth among India's top wicket-takers.

With 239 Test scalps in 54 matches at an average of 20.09, Bumrah has been crucial to India's Test success.

Cairns believes the current New Zealand team is 'pound for pound' better than India, but Bumrah's presence makes India favourites.

Legendary all-rounder Chris Cairns hailed Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as 'one of the best ever' fast bowlers in the history of the game.

Cairns, who played for New Zealand from 1989-2006, scoring 8,273 runs across formats in international cricket with nine centuries while picking up 420 wickets including 14 five-wicket hauls and a ten-wicket haul.

Bumrah's Impact on Team India

He opined that the current New Zealand unit is "pound for pound, player for player" better than the Indian team.

"I think the New Zealand side, pound for pound, player for player, I think at the moment it's better. But you have Jasprit Bumrah, so Bumrah is the difference in any team.

"So if he is playing on your side, at the moment he is, then you are always going to be the favourite in the side. Bumrah is one of the best ever," said Cairns, who was part of New Zealand's ICC Champions Trophy-winning team in 2000.

With 516 wickets in 245 appearances for India across formats, Bumrah has emerged as one of the best fast bowlers of his era.

With 239 wickets in 54 Tests at an average of 20.09 and 16 five-wicket hauls across different conditions, Bumrah has led India's bowling attack with great distinction in the last 8-10 years.

The Evolution of All-Rounders

He termed England's Ben Stokes as "probably the last one" of the genuine fast-bowling all-rounders, with spin all-rounders more in demand now.

"So, pace bowling all-rounders, Ben Stokes is probably the last one. (Hardik) Pandya, yes, but Stokes was more of the all-rounder, I think, from a generation back. So when I was playing with (Andrew) Flintoff or (Jacques) Kallis, (Shaun) Pollock, Lance (Klusener), there was a difference in the style.

"So you are right, you do not really see that type of player now. It is more of a spinning all-rounder. But again, I think that is just part of the evolution with T20 and one-day cricket. We just do not see those kind of players," he said.