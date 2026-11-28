Indian pacer Akash Deep registered a remarkable five-wicket haul, joining an exclusive club of Indian fast bowlers to achieve this feat on New Zealand soil.

IMAGE: Akash Deep acknowledges the fans after completing his five-wicket haul on Day 2 of the second Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Akash Deep took five wickets for 99 runs in 31.3 overs on Day 2 of the second Test against New Zealand.

Akash Deep is now the fifth Indian pacer to achieve a five-wicket haul in New Zealand.

Zaheer Khan holds the record for most five-wicket hauls by an Indian pacer in New Zealand with four.

Akash Deep picked up a five-wicket haul on Day 2 of the second and final Test against New Zealand on Saturday, becoming the fifth Indian pacer to achieve the feat in New Zealand.

Akash Deep registered excellent figures of 5/99 in his 31.3 overs -- picking up the wickets of Tom Latham, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry.

New Zealand were bowled out for 356 in their first innings on the second day with Tom Blundell scoring a solid 89, while Tom Latham made 59. In reply, India were struggling on 116/6, still trailing the hosts by 240 runs.

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He becomes the fifth Indian pacer to achieve the feat after Madan Lal, Javagal Srinath, Ishant Sharma and Zaheer Khan.

Zaheer holds the record for the most five-wicket hauls by an Indian pacer in New Zealand, having picked up four five-wicket hauls in seven Tests.

Ishant Sharma claimed three five-wicket hauls in six matches, while Madan Lal, Srinath and Akash Deep registered one five-wicket haul each.