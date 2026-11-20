New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips offers insights into the evolving Basin Reserve pitch conditions for the first Test against India, predicting a slower surface that will amplify the impact of spinners and discussing strategies to counter Jasprit Bumrah.

IMAGE: New Zealand's Glenn Phillips expects the Basin Reserve pitch to slow down as the Test progresses. Photograph: Blacks Caps/X

Key Points Glenn Phillips expects the Basin Reserve surface to get slower and lower as the first Test against India progresses, likely giving spinners a greater role.

Phillips believes the Test is "evenly poised" after New Zealand's 368, noting the pitch is already showing signs of slowing down on Friday.

He anticipates a bigger role for the spin trio comprising himself, Rachin Ravindra, and India's Washington Sundar as the Test progresses.

Phillips identified Jasprit Bumrah as India's biggest threat due to his unusual action and ability to extract movement both in the air and off the surface.

Phillips has evolved his batting approach, now trusting his defence more rather than relying on attack as his primary mode of survival.

New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips expects the Basin Reserve surface to get slower and lower as the first Test against India progresses, with spinners likely to have a greater role to play in the remaining part of the match.

Phillips, who scored a crucial 118 in New Zealand's first-innings total of 368, felt the pitch was already showing signs of slowing down after India's new-ball bowlers made good use of the conditions.

"Probably (the Test is) evenly poised. India made great use of the new ball but we will take 368. Great partnership by Indian openers. Pitch is getting slow and low," Phillips said in Wellington on Friday during the post-day press meet.

Spinners' Role On Slowing Pitch

The New Zealand batter also anticipated a bigger role for the spin trio comprising himself, Rachin Ravindra and India's Washington Sundar as the Test progresses.

But he acknowledged that the Basin Reserve traditionally has a reputation for assisting seamers.

"As the Test goes on, myself, Rachin and Washy will have a bigger role to play. Basin has a bad reputation of being seamer-friendly but I have picked up five-for in the Plunket Shield."

"We have seen if you put revs on the ball you can get bounce. Not saying it is going to happen but we can hope it happens," he said.

Phillips also outlined how he could complement the pace attack, particularly with the wind playing a factor in Wellington.

"My role will be to hold on one end against the wind and let the fast guys bowl with the wind," he said.

Tackling Jasprit Bumrah's Threat

On facing India's formidable bowling attack, Phillips singled out Jasprit Bumrah as the biggest threat, pointing to the Indian pacer's unusual action and ability to extract movement both in the air and off the surface.

"Bumrah is incredible and the biggest threat. You do get scoring opportunities from other guys. His snappy action makes you feel you are late on the ball. Also the ball moves in the air and off the pitch," he said.

Phillips said the key to negotiating Bumrah would be to show patience rather than look for aggressive scoring options.

"So to nullify him, you need to bat long periods and wait for scoring opportunities. Maybe we got a bit more width and scoring opportunities from other guys," he added.

The 29-year-old, who has also faced India's pacer Prasidh Krishna during their Gujarat Titans nets, said familiarity with international opponents helps in devising plans.

Phillips' Evolving Batting Strategy

Phillips credited a change in his own batting approach for his success, saying he has developed greater confidence in his defensive game rather than relying on attack as his primary mode of survival.

"I have started trusting my defence a lot. Earlier my mode of defence was to attack. But I feel more trust in defence as I don't feel I have to just hit out," he said.

His latest approach is built around allowing the ball to come to him and trusting his judgement rather than forcing the pace.

"Try and let the ball come to me," Phillips said.