News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » This Pakistan player expects tight contest between India-Aus

This Pakistan player expects tight contest between India-Aus

Source: PTI
November 25, 2020 10:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Waqar Younis said Australia will come hard at India as they must be still hurting from the defeat in the 2018 Test series. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

A rapidly grown pace battery and presence of impressive Test performers in the Indian side and comeback of David Warner and Steve Smith in the Australian camp will make it a hotly-contested series between the two nations, says Pakistani great Waqar Younis.

India's Australia challenge will begin on Friday with the first ODI in Sydney.

 

Waqar said Australia will come hard at India as they must be still hurting from the defeat in the 2018 Test series at home.

"Australia are playing at home and have developed a good pace attack and with David Warner and Steve Smith back they appear to be very strong but India also has some good pace bowlers who have come up rapidly and they bowled well on their last tour to Australia," Waqar told a YouTube channel.

"The Indian batting is also pretty impressive with some notable test performers like Pujara and Rahane so I expect good contests."

But the former captain has no doubt that the absence of Virat Kohli after the first Test in Adelaide and Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma missing at least the first two matches will make difference to Indian chances of winning the series.

Kohli will be on paternity leave after the Adelaide Test while Rohit and Ishant are yet to recover from their respective injuries and will join only after the second Test of the four-match rubber.

"Rohit is a top act while Ishant has a lot of experience and wickets behind him and they can't make it for the Test matches, India will feel their absence," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Tendulkar on how Indian pacers can blunt Steve Smith
Tendulkar on how Indian pacers can blunt Steve Smith
Why sledging is overrated in Ind-Aus ties
Why sledging is overrated in Ind-Aus ties
India's 'fab five' can beat Aus in their den: Shastri
India's 'fab five' can beat Aus in their den: Shastri
'Lost an irreplaceable comrade': Sonia on Ahmed Patel
'Lost an irreplaceable comrade': Sonia on Ahmed Patel
'Because of Bigg Boss, people know I exist'
'Because of Bigg Boss, people know I exist'
Meet new ICC chairman
Meet new ICC chairman
Time right for the great American cricketing dream?
Time right for the great American cricketing dream?

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

'Jersey hai ya billboard?'

'Jersey hai ya billboard?'

Series loss to India still annoys me, says Paine

Series loss to India still annoys me, says Paine

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use