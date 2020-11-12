News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Increased viewership, fan engagement highlights of IPL 2020

Increased viewership, fan engagement highlights of IPL 2020

Source: PTI
November 12, 2020 13:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

MI celebrate their IPL win

IMAGE: MI celebrate their IPL title win. Photograph: BCCI

The just-concluded 13th Indian Premier League saw a record-breaking 28 per cent increase in viewership compared to the last edition, the tournament in the UAE providing welcome relief to a world scarred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic and the bio-bubbles that players had to endure for weeks made organising this edition of the tournament a challenging feat.

IPL chairman Brijesh Patel said, "IPL has always endeavoured to provide a world-class sports event for its fans."

 

He thanked title sponsor Dream11, which associated itself with the hugely popular league after the BCCI parted ways with its earlier partner, VIVO.

"With Dream11 coming on board as the title sponsor for IPL 2020, we are happy to see a digital sports brand like Dream11 increasing fan engagement through fantasy sport."

"It's equally heartening to see how Dream11 has integrated its users in all Dream11 IPL match activations. The match countdown, Dream11 Champion Fans wall and the virtual guest box have all been brought about to bring the fans to the forefront," he added.

The four large virtual fan walls included pre-recorded videos of cheerleaders on branded walls of sponsors.

IPL teams like Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals launched digital initiatives to connect with fans.

Mumbai Indians launched 'MI Live' and 'Paltan Play' and Rajasthan Royals ran a community-based programme called 'Super Royals'.

Vikrant Mudaliar, chief marketing officer at Dream11, said, "IPL is the biggest sports event in India that witnesses extremely high fan fervour, and we are happy to see similar engagement on Dream11."

"Fantasy sports has increasingly become integral to fan engagement with every IPL. Sports fans are at the centre of everything we do, and we have integrated our users in all Dream11 IPL match activations."

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Meet the top performers of IPL 2020
Meet the top performers of IPL 2020
Hardik dedicates IPL title to son Agastya
Hardik dedicates IPL title to son Agastya
What makes Rohit Sharma a natural leader
What makes Rohit Sharma a natural leader
Stimulus 4.0 likely before Diwali; to focus on jobs
Stimulus 4.0 likely before Diwali; to focus on jobs
Pucovski ready for Aus debut after mental struggles
Pucovski ready for Aus debut after mental struggles
Delhi govt has to be much more alive: HC on Covid
Delhi govt has to be much more alive: HC on Covid
Do you have daddy tips for Virat Kohli?
Do you have daddy tips for Virat Kohli?

IPL 2020

IPL 2020

More like this

PICS: Mumbai Indians outclass Delhi for 5th IPL title

PICS: Mumbai Indians outclass Delhi for 5th IPL title

IPL 2020: The TOP 10 batsmen

IPL 2020: The TOP 10 batsmen

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use