'Imran Khan should be looked after': Sourav Ganguly Bats For Former Pakistan Captain, Prime Minister

IMAGE: 1992 World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan, who served as Pakistan's Prime Minister, was sentenced to 14 years in prison in a corruption case in 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday backed several ex-international skippers' appeal seeking fair treatment and proper medical care for Imran Khan, saying the cricketer-turned-politician deserves to be "looked after" for his contributions to Pakistan as both captain and Prime Minister.

Legends Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev were among 14 former captains who have written a letter expressing "deep concern" about Khan's deteriorating health and urging the Pakistan government to ensure adequate medical attention and dignified conditions in line with international standards.

"They have done the right thing (on former captains appealing for fair treatment of Imran)," Ganguly told reporters.

"I hope his health recovers and I hope he gets the right treatment because he has taken Pakistan to the world map being captain of the Pakistan cricket team and then Prime Minister of Pakistan, so he should be looked after and I expect him to," he added.

Concerns Over Imran Khan's Health And Imprisonment

There have been reports that Khan has lost approximately 85 per cent of vision in his right eye due to alleged medical neglect while in custody at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail.

The signatories include Michael Atherton, Allan Border, Michael Brearley, Greg Chappell, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, David Gower, Kim Hughes, Nasser Hussain, Clive Lloyd, Steve Waugh and John Wright.

"We, the undersigned former captains of our national cricket teams, write with deep concern regarding the reported treatment and incarceration conditions of Imran Khan, the distinguished former Captain of Pakistan and a legendary figure in world cricket," the letter stated.

The 1992 World Cup-winning skipper, who served as Pakistan's Prime Minister, was sentenced to 14 years in prison in a corruption case in 2023.

In their appeal, the former captains sought immediate and ongoing medical attention from specialists of Khan's choosing, humane and dignified detention conditions including family visits, and fair and transparent access to legal processes.