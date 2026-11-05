'Important runs matter': Easwaran defends modest Ranji returns

Bengal skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran reflects on his current Ranji Trophy form, emphasising the value of his contributions despite not achieving big scores, as he eyes a return to form and India Test contention.

FILE IMAGE: Bengal skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran is eyeing a strong comeback after a modest Ranji Trophy season. Photograph: Abhimanyu Easwaran/Instagram

Key Points Abhimanyu Easwaran, Bengal skipper, has scored 230 runs from eight innings this Ranji Trophy season at an average of 32.85, with one half-century.

Easwaran defends his modest scores, highlighting the importance of his contributions in low-scoring matches, such as his 56 and 30 against Services.

Despite a strong first-class record of 8,794 runs at over 46, Easwaran, 31, is yet to debut for India and recently lost his India A place after poor performances in November 2025.

He acknowledges high expectations and expresses confidence in scoring big soon, while also urging Bengal's batting unit to take responsibility for recent failures.

Easwaran believes the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy will provide a crucial break for the squad to regroup.

Abhimanyu Easwaran is not getting the big scores that have long been expected of him, but the Bengal skipper and India Test hopeful believes his contributions have carried value even in a season that has fallen short of his own standards.

The 31-year-old has managed 230 runs from eight innings at an average of 32.85, with just one half-century – a 56 against Services.

Those numbers are modest for a batter whose first-class record stands at 8,794 runs from 120 matches at an average of over 46, including 27 centuries and a highest score of 233.

Valuing Contributions Over Raw Scores

"I don't want to say that I've made many runs this season. I scored about 90 runs (56 and 30 against Services) when the match average was around 140 runs," Abhimanyu pointed out after Bengal's defeat to Maharashtra in their Ranji Trophy match. "It was an important contribution. The number of runs doesn't matter. Important runs matter."

Abhimanyu, however, pointed to the context of his contributions rather than the aggregate.

Against Services, Bengal were bowled out for 184 in the first innings before dismissing the visitors for 122.

They then made 146 in their second innings to set a target of 209, eventually bowling Services out for 148 to secure a 60-run victory.

Abhimanyu's 56 and 30 came in a low-scoring contest in which runs were hard to come by.

He also cited his performances against Delhi and Kerala, where he felt he had contributed without converting his starts into substantial scores.

"Against Delhi, I got out for 34 and was 34 not out. Of course, I couldn't score big against Delhi and missed out on a good opportunity.

I missed out in the Kerala match, having got out for 47. I was not able to score big runs, but those were all important contributions," he said.

His 47 off 59 balls was Bengal's highest score in the second innings against Kerala, helping set a target of 408 before the hosts were bowled out for 120.

India Debut Hopes And Recent Setbacks

But Abhimanyu's current returns are modest by his standards.

Despite scoring 8,794 runs at an average of over 46 with 27 centuries in 120 first-class matches, the 31-year-old is yet to make his India debut.

A regular in India A since 2018, he was part of the 2025 England Test squad but has since fallen out of favour.

After scoring ducks in both innings against South Africa A in November 2025, he also lost his India A place and was overlooked for the Irani Cup.

Bengal's Performance And Future Outlook

"100 percent there will be expectations. If you don't have expectations, you can't do anything. But I will get a good score soon," he said. He also acknowledged that Bengal''s batting unit needs to take responsibility for its recurring failures. The team had won three successive matches before suffering a disappointing collapse against Maharashtra.

"I agree we made a lot of mistakes. But it happens. We have to learn from it. After playing well for three matches, one match was very bad by our standards. Sometimes the result is close even after playing well. But when you play badly, you know that we are very bad. This acceptance is very important. We will try to work on those things."

Regrouping During Format Change

He said the change in format, with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy followed by the Vijay Hazare Trophy, would give the squad time to regroup and prepare.

"We had good momentum after winning three matches. But if you see, we have a good break, with the format changing to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy next, followed by the Vijay Hazare one-dayers. We will have a break.

Especially, we have a different set of players for red-ball and white-ball cricket. We will get that break too.

We have a good break.

We will try to play well again because we played well in the first three matches."