IML: Sangakkara's ton has England Masters knocked out

IMAGE: Leading from the front, Kumar Sangakkara turned back time with a rollicking 47-ball undefeated 106, powered by 19 fours and a six, treating the crowd to a masterclass in stroke play. Photograph: IML/X

Kumar Sangakkara rolled back the years as he struck a scintillating century to guide Sri Lanka Masters to a commanding nine-wicket victory over England Masters and propel the Islanders to the top of the points table in the International Masters League (IML) in Raipur on Monday.

The loss also ended England Masters' hopes of qualifying for the knockouts of the tournament, although they are left with one more game in the competition.

Already through to the semifinal, Sri Lanka Masters entered their final group game brimming with confidence, and their decision to field first proved spot on as the bowlers restricted England Masters to a modest 146/5 in 20 overs.

With a chance to top the standings by chasing down the target inside 15.4 overs, Sri Lanka Masters came out all guns blazing.

Leading from the front, Sangakkara turned back time with a rollicking 47-ball undefeated 106, powered by 19 fours and a six, treating the crowd to a masterclass in stroke play.

The Sri Lankan legend toyed with the England Masters' bowling attack, dispatching them to all parts of the ground while his opening partner Romesh Kaluwitharana played the perfect foil, watching the fireworks unfold from the other end.

The duo powered Sri Lanka to 76 runs in the powerplay, with Sangakkara's timing and placement making it seem as if he had never left the game.

With the dew settling in, the Islanders showed no mercy, racing to 108 for no loss in just nine overs, all but sealing the fate of the match until Dimitri Mascarenhas pulled one back for the Englishmen, with the wicket of Kaluwitharana (16).

However, that was the only moment to cheer for the England Masters, as Sangakkara and Asela Gunaratne (22 not out) did not let the tempo down and chased down the target in mere 12.5 overs.

Sangakkara, who got to his hundred off a single, hit the winning runs with a six over long-on.

Earlier, England Masters' Phil Mustard gave his side a promising start with a brisk 35-ball 50, stitching together two crucial stands -- 37 runs with skipper Eoin Morgan (10) and another 50-run partnership with Tim Ambrose (17).

But just when Mustard looked set to shift gears, the Sri Lankan bowlers turned the tide, striking at regular intervals and never allowing the English middle order to settle.



Towards the end, Tim Bresnan (18 not out) and Chris Tremlett (14 not out) attempted a late push, chipping in with valuable 30 runs, but their efforts were not enough to push the total beyond 146/5.

The Sri Lankan bowling unit, led by experienced campaigners like Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal and Asela Gunaratne, choked the Englishmen with variations and clever field placements, preventing any major acceleration.

Brief Scores: England Masters 146/5 (Phil Mustard 50, Tim Bresnan 18 not out; Isuru Udana 1/21, Asela Gunaratne 1/21) lost to Sri Lanka Masters (Kumar Sangakkara 106 not out, Asela Gunaratne 22 not out, Romesh Kaluwitharana 16) by 9 wickets.