HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » IML: Rahul's hat-trick lifts India Masters to victory

IML: Rahul's hat-trick lifts India Masters to victory

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 02, 2025 00:51 IST

x

Rahul Sharma

IMAGE: Rahul Sharma celebrates a wicket during the International Masters League match against South Africa on Saturday. Photograph: International Masters League

Rahul Sharma recorded a hat-trick as India Masters crushed South Africa by eight wickets to record their third consecutive victory in the International Masters League, in Vadodara on Saturday.

Sharma bagged his hat-trick in the fifth over of the innings, dismissing opener Hashim Amla (9), South Africa skipper Jacques Kallis (0) and Jacques Rudolph (0) to reduce them to 35/3 after a bright start. He finished with excellent figures of 3/18 in four overs.

South Africa could not recover from those blows and folded for a mere 85 in 13.5 overs with Pawan Negi (2/21), Yuvraj Singh (3/12) and Stuart Binny (2/1) being the other wicket-takers

for India.

While Amla was cleaned up by the lanky former India spinner Sharma, both Kallis and Rudolph were adjudged out leg-before.

In reply, India lost Sachin Tendulkar (6) early but Ambati Rayudu hit 41 off 34 balls with seven fours to bolster their chase with an unbeaten knock.  

Irfan Pathan perished for 13 off 12 balls with three fours but Yuvraj hung around to complete a commanding win for India, scoring 21 not out off 12 balls with two fours and a six.

 

Chasing a paltry 86 to win, India scored 89 for two in 11 overs to win with eight wickets and 54 balls to spare at the BCA Stadium.

Brief scores: South Africa Masters 85 in 13.5 overs (Henry Davids 38; Rahul Sharma 3/18, Yuvraj Singh 3/12, Pawan Negi 2/21, Stuart Binny 2/1) lost to India Masters 89/2 in 11 overs (Ambati Rayudu 41 not out) by 8 wickets.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Kohli's legacy will be remembered for a long time'
'Kohli's legacy will be remembered for a long time'
Can AI help save cricket careers?
Can AI help save cricket careers?
How Kiwis plan to counter India's spin threat
How Kiwis plan to counter India's spin threat
Kohli's Unbelievable Record Vs Pakistan!
Kohli's Unbelievable Record Vs Pakistan!
Rohit-Gill: India's Biggest ODI Weapons
Rohit-Gill: India's Biggest ODI Weapons

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Health Magic: 8 Advantages Of Rajgir Or Amaranth

webstory image 2

Haute Potato: 12 Potato Delights From All Over

webstory image 3

9 Ways To Say I Love You

VIDEOS

Sara Tendulkar spotted at Mumbai airport0:56

Sara Tendulkar spotted at Mumbai airport

President Trump heads to his golf course in West Palm Beach2:43

President Trump heads to his golf course in West Palm Beach

SPOTTED: Nushrratt Bharuccha at Mumbai airport0:48

SPOTTED: Nushrratt Bharuccha at Mumbai airport

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD