PIX: Arshdeep shines as India restrict Afghanistan in first T20I

Arshdeep Singh's exceptional bowling, securing 3 wickets for just 19 runs, was instrumental in India restricting Afghanistan to 156/8 in the T20I match in New Delhi.

IMAGE: India pacer Arshdeep Singh celebrates dismissing Sediqullah Atal during the first T20I against Afghanistan, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Arshdeep Singh delivered a match-winning spell of 3 wickets for 19 runs, leading India's bowling effort.

India successfully restricted Afghanistan to 156/8 in the opening T20I of the series.

Azmatullah Omarzai's resilient 64 not out and Mohammed Nabi's 33 were crucial for Afghanistan reaching a competitive total.

Jasprit Bumrah and spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel provided excellent support, maintaining pressure on the Afghan batters.

Arshdeep's variations and timely breakthroughs were pivotal in dismantling Afghanistan's batting lineup.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Photograph: BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah bowled some sharp deliveries, but it was Arshdeep Singh who stole the show with a 3 for 19 burst as India restricted Afghanistan to 156 for eight in the opening game of the three-match T20I series in New Delhi on Sunday.

The two spinners Varun Chakravarthy (1/16 in 4 overs) and Axar Patel (1/27 in 4 overs) controlled the proceedings till the first 10 overs before Azmatullah Omarzai (64 no off 44 balls) and Mohammed Nabi (33 off 27 balls) added 83 runs for the sixth wicket to take the total past the 150-run mark.

Early Breakthroughs And Spin Control

IMAGE: Axar Patel and wicketkeeper Sanju Samson celebrate the dismissal of Gulbadin Naib. Photograph: BCCI

Bumrah (1/26 in 4 overs) bowled at full tilt with 16 dots as he removed former Kolkata Knight Riders star Rahmanullah Gurbaz (0) with a delivery that kicked up and the batsman edged it to Abhishek Sharma, who took a smart low catch at first slip. At the other end, Arshdeep used variations and change of pace to good effect to initiate breakthroughs at crucial junctures.

Ibrahim Zadran (13) and Sediqullah Atal (11) played a few shots before an horrible mix-up saw the back of the Afghan skipper. Arshdeep, who did not let the Afghan batters chance their arms, bowled a wide yorker, which Atal tried to dig out, and Bumrah, standing at 'fly' slip, took an easy catch.

IMAGE: Varun Chakravarthy celebrates the wicket of Darwish Rasooli. Photograph: BCCI

Gulbadin Naib (2) played an atrocious inside-out shot off Axar and was caught by Nitish Reddy. Varun, who kept attacking the stumps relentlessly, then breached Darwish Rasooli's (2) defence to make it 43 for 5 in 7 overs.

Omarzai's Counter-Attack And Death Overs

IMAGE: Mohammad Nabi is bowled by Arshdeep Singh. Photograph: BCCI

But credit to Omarzai that he counter-attacked, picking up Nitish, the weak link of the Indian attack, for some rough treatment. It was Arshdeep, coming for his second spell, who clean bowled the dangerous Nabi after being hit for a six.

IMAGE: Azmatullah Omarzai was Afghanistan’s top-scorer with 64 not out off 44 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Once Nabi was gone, there was another mini-collapse. Rashid Khan (1 off 10 balls) simply couldn't get going against Bumrah and Arshdeep at the death and was caught in the deep.

It was Omarzai, who blasted Shivam Dube for a couple of sixes as 21 runs came off the final over to ensure a 150-plus total for the 'home' team.