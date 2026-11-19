Usman Khawaja has backed Cameron Bancroft's fresh revelations about Australia's 2018 Sandpapergate scandal, saying he is proud of his former teammate for speaking out.

IMAGE: Cameron Bancroft claims the entire Australian team knew about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

Key Points Usman Khawaja is 'proud' of Cameron Bancroft for detailing his account of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

Bancroft's column reiterated claims that the entire Australian team, including coaching staff, was aware of the plan to tamper with the ball.

Khawaja believes Bancroft's tell-all will help him find peace and move on from the incident.

Khawaja's autobiography 'Sabr' also made similar claims about collective team responsibility and prior instances of ball tampering.

Former Australian batter Usman Khawaja said that he was "proud" of compatriot Cameron Bancroft after the latter's bombshell 2018 ball-tampering revelations in a tell-all confessional column, adding that he fully supports Bancroft's side of things. On Wednesday, Bancroft penned a 4,497-word column detailing his account of the scandal, reiterating claims made in former Australian batter Khawaja's book that the entire team was aware of the plan to tamper with the ball.

Bancroft's Revelations

In his column, he unveiled how he would talk to the pace bowlers about getting the reverse swing on the ball, how his act of using sandpaper was encouraged by teammates and coaching staff. He also said that except for the media manager of the team, Kate Hutchison, pretty much everyone was on board with the unlawful sandpaper tactic.

"I am really happy that Cam felt safe enough to go out there and tell the story that he told about what happened. I am proud of him. I have known Cam for a long time. He is a friend that I have talked to a lot, and it is something that he has carried with him for a long time," The West Australian quoted Khawaja as saying.

"I am glad that he has gone out and said what he said. I have been talking to him the last couple of weeks, and I think this is the first time he finally feels like he can move on from this, say what he has to, and it is part of his journey to finally find some peace as to what happened, tell the story, then move on. I fully support Cameron and what he said,” he added.

Khawaja's Prior Claims

The wounds of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal were reopened in former batter Usman Khawaja's autobiography Sabr, in which he makes several claims about the scandal in South Africa. In his book, he called for the team to take collective responsibility for the scandal and revealed that everyone in the team knew about it, not just the trio of then captain Smith, then vice-captain Warner and Bancroft, who were sanctioned when the incident came to light in Cape Town.

Khawaja also revealed how sandpaper was used one Test prior at Gqeberha as well, and the ball's condition was also tampered with during the 2017/18 Ashes series at home by lifting the quarter of the seam of the cricket ball to get reverse swing.