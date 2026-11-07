'I'm not done yet': Shami's big retirement message

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has officially retired from Test cricket after a distinguished 13-year career, confirming his continued participation in white-ball formats like the IPL and domestic matches.

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami announces his retirement from Test cricket but vows to continue playing white-ball cricket. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Mohammed Shami announced his retirement from Test cricket on Friday, concluding a 13-year red-ball career.

The 36-year-old pacer confirmed he will continue to play white-ball cricket, including IPL and domestic matches.

Shami made his Test debut and announced his retirement on the same day, marking the anniversary of his first appearance.

He took 229 wickets in 64 Tests and is India's all-time leading wicket-taker in 50-over World Cups with 55 wickets.

His last Test appearance was in the World Test Championship final against Australia in 2023, and he last featured in a T20 match against England in February 2025.

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami said he would continue playing white-ball cricket and remain available for domestic multi-day matches after retiring from Test cricket on Friday, bringing the curtain down on a 13-year red-ball career.

Shami's Test Legacy And Future Plans

The 36-year-old, who took 229 wickets in 64 Tests after making a memorable debut against West Indies in 2013, announced his decision in a video posted on social media on the anniversary of his first Test appearance.

"Let's end this 13-year journey here today," Shami said.

"I made my debut today, and today I am taking retirement. I am leaving this, but I will continue to play white-ball cricket, whether it is IPL or domestic."

"If it is needed for fitness, I will continue to play days cricket. So, this was the journey so far. I started it today, and I am ending it today."

His final Test appearance came in the World Test Championship final against Australia in 2023, but he continued to play limited-overs cricket before injuries and fitness concerns hampered his appearances for India.

Shami, India's all-time leading wicket-taker in 50-over World Cups with 55 wickets, last featured for India in a One-day international against New Zealand last year and in a Twenty20 match against England in February 2025.

He currently represents Bengal in domestic cricket and plays for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League.