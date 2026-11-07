'I'm not done yet': Shami's big retirement message

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has officially retired from Test cricket after a distinguished 13-year career, confirming his continued participation in white-ball formats like the IPL and domestic matches.
Key Points
- Mohammed Shami announced his retirement from Test cricket on Friday, concluding a 13-year red-ball career.
- The 36-year-old pacer confirmed he will continue to play white-ball cricket, including IPL and domestic matches.
- Shami made his Test debut and announced his retirement on the same day, marking the anniversary of his first appearance.
- He took 229 wickets in 64 Tests and is India's all-time leading wicket-taker in 50-over World Cups with 55 wickets.
- His last Test appearance was in the World Test Championship final against Australia in 2023, and he last featured in a T20 match against England in February 2025.
India fast bowler Mohammed Shami said he would continue playing white-ball cricket and remain available for domestic multi-day matches after retiring from Test cricket on Friday, bringing the curtain down on a 13-year red-ball career.
Shami's Test Legacy And Future Plans
The 36-year-old, who took 229 wickets in 64 Tests after making a memorable debut against West Indies in 2013, announced his decision in a video posted on social media on the anniversary of his first Test appearance.
"Let's end this 13-year journey here today," Shami said.
"I made my debut today, and today I am taking retirement. I am leaving this, but I will continue to play white-ball cricket, whether it is IPL or domestic."
"If it is needed for fitness, I will continue to play days cricket. So, this was the journey so far. I started it today, and I am ending it today."
His final Test appearance came in the World Test Championship final against Australia in 2023, but he continued to play limited-overs cricket before injuries and fitness concerns hampered his appearances for India.
Shami, India's all-time leading wicket-taker in 50-over World Cups with 55 wickets, last featured for India in a One-day international against New Zealand last year and in a Twenty20 match against England in February 2025.
He currently represents Bengal in domestic cricket and plays for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League.