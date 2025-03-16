'Illegal, un-Islamic': Cleric's targets Shami again

A cleric who had claimed cricketer Mohammed Shami committed a sin by not fasting during Ramzan has described the Holi celebrations of the pacer's daughter as "illegal" and "against Shariat".

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami's daughter plays Holi. Photograph: Haseen Jahan/Instagram

In a video released late on Saturday, All India Muslim Jamaat president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi said, "She is a small girl - If she plays Holi without understanding (it), then it is not a crime."

"If she is sensible and still plays Holi, then it will be considered against Shariat," he added.

Razvi said he had advised Shami to follow the tenets of Islam earlier as well. Despite that, a video was released of his daughter celebrating Holi.

"I have appealed to Shami and his family members - Whatever is not in Shariat, do not let your children do it. Holi is a very big festival for Hindus but Muslims should avoid celebrating Holi. If someone celebrates Holi even after knowing Shariat, it is a crime," he said.

He also congratulated the Indian cricket team for its recent victory in the ICC Champions Trophy.

"I congratulate Team India's captain, all the players, and Mohammad Shami from the bottom of my heart on their success," he said.

Earlier this month, Razvi had said Shami committed a sin by not fasting during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

In Saturday's video message, he suggested that those, including Shami, who could not keep fast should do it after Ramzan.

Razvi also instructed Shami to urge his family members not to belittle Shariat.

On March 6, after Shami was seen drinking from a bottle during an ICC Champions Trophy match against Australia, the cleric had said, "In the eyes of Shariat, he is a criminal. He should not have done this at all."

He had also advised Shami to follow the rules of Shariat.

"It is the responsibility of all Muslims to follow the rules of Shariat. Fasting is obligatory in Islam. If a person does not intentionally keep a fast, he is considered a sinner, according to Islamic law," Razvi had said.

"Playing cricket is not bad but Mohammed Shami should fulfil his religious responsibilities. I advise Shami to follow the rules of Sharia and be responsible towards his religion," he had added.