Illegal live streaming-betting racket with Pak link busted in Guj

Two persons were arrested for allegedly live streaming matches of the T20 World Cup cricket tournament on dummy websites for betting purposes, a Gujarat police official said on Sunday.

The probe by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch began after complaints were received about some websites being engaged in illegal transmission, rebroadcast, telecast, download and streaming of these matches, in the process causing financial loss to Star India Private Limited, which held streaming rights, the official said.

The server used for the purpose was tracked by cyber crime personnel to Divyanshu Patel, a resident of Unjha in Mehsana district, who was arrested, he said.

"We seized three computer CPUs, four monitors, a laptop, an iPad, six routers, international debit cards and mobile phones. Patel had bought web domain ss247.life which was used to upload cricket matches on different dummy websites with the help of co-accused Mukesh Patel. Another accused Subham Patel, who is now settled in Canada, took care of further processing of the videos," a police statement said.

"The three received the live streaming of the games from one Azhar Amin, a Pakistani national. All four were constantly in touch. They provided the streaming service to websites such as magicwin366.net that were used for illegal cricket betting. The banks accounts linked to the website were bogus and were opened in names of different residents of Ahmedabad by private bank employee Akash Goswami, who too has been arrested," as per police.

People based out of Canada, Dubai, Pakistan and other countries are linked to the illegal streaming of cricket matches and further probe into the entire racket is underway, the police official said.