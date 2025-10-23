Ignored for Aus ODIs, Jadeja to play Ranji Trophy

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja was not picked for the ongoing three-match ODI series in Australia, something he said was "not a surprise" after being informed of the team management's plans. Photograph: BCCI

Ravindra Jadeja is set to play for Saurashtra in the second round of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy, starting on October 25.



The spin all-rounder's inclusion will give Saurashtra a big boost as they take on Madhya Pradesh at home in Rajkot, on the same surface where spinners claimed 31 of the 35 wickets to fall in last week's clash between Saurashtra and Karnataka, reported ESPNCricinfo.



Currently ranked the No. 1 Test all-rounder, Jadeja is on a short break from international cricket. He last featured in India's two-match home Test series against the West Indies earlier this month, where he scored his sixth Test century, an unbeaten 104 in the opening Test at Ahmedabad and picked up eight wickets in the series as India was victorious 2-0.



Jadeja was not picked for the ongoing three-match

ODI series in Australia, something he said was "not a surprise" after being informed of the team management's plans."It is a good thing that they communicated the reason behind my omission," Jadeja had said earlier."I am happy about that. But whenever I get a chance next, I will try and do what I have done all these years," he added."If I get a chance in the World Cup and there are many ODIs before, and if I do well there, it will be a good thing for Indian cricket. Winning a World Cup is everyone's dream. We narrowly missed out last time, so next time we will try and make up for it."

Against Madhya Pradesh, Jadeja will reunite with his long-time Saurashtra spin partner, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, who starred with a match haul of 10/203 in the previous fixture, helping Saurashtra secure first-innings lead points against Karnataka.



Jadeja last represented Saurashtra in the previous Ranji season, taking 12 wickets in two matches, both against Delhi, including a best of 7/38.