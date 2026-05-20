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Ignored by India, Shardul Thakur gets big T20 League boost

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
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May 20, 2026 21:20 IST

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Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur is set to be the star attraction for Eagle Thane Strikers in the upcoming T20 Mumbai League, promising exciting cricket action.

Shardul Thakur

IMAGE: Eagle Thane Strikers will begin their campaign against Bandra Blasters on June 1. Photograph: Eagle Thane Strikers/Instagram

Key Points

  • Shardul Thakur will be the marquee player for Eagle Thane Strikers in the T20 Mumbai League.
  • Former India U-19 spinner Atharva Ankolekar is also a prominent player in the squad.
  • The T20 Mumbai League tournament is scheduled from June 1 to June 13.
  • The men's competition will feature eight teams, with the top four advancing to the semifinals.

Out of favour India all-rounder Shardul Thakur will be the marquee player for Eagle Thane Strikers in the T20 Mumbai League.

Key Players in the T20 Mumbai League

Former India U-19 left-arm spinner Atharva Ankolekar is the other prominent name in the squad.

 

Tournament Schedule and Format

The tournament will run from June 1 to 13, with Eagle Thane Strikers opening their campaign on June 1 against Bandra Blasters.

The men's competition will feature eight teams, with the top four sides progressing to the semifinals scheduled for June 11.

Eagle Thane Strikers Squad Details

The Eagle Thane Strikers squad includes Aditya Vinod Giri, Amartya Raje, Anuj Vinod Giri, Atharav Ankolekar, Ayaan Mohit Jain, Eknath Dinesh Kerkar, Kartik Mithilesh Mishra, Manan Bhat, Onkar Tukaram Tarmale, Rohan Rajendra Ghag, Sairaj Patil, Shardul Thakur, Shashikant Eknath Kadam, Shashwat Yogesh Jagtap, Shaun Motiram Rodrigues, Shivansh Lallan Singh, Siddhant Manoj Singh, Sumeir Samrat Zaveri, Vinay Suresh Kunwar, and Dhanay Parekh.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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