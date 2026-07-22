Ignored by India, Kuldeep gets big County deal

Indian international spinner Kuldeep Yadav has joined English county side Yorkshire for eight matches, while uncapped all-rounder Ashutosh Sharma made a significant debut for Hampshire, showcasing Indian talent in the English domestic circuit.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav will feature in five Metro Bank One Day Cup games and three Rothesay County Championship fixtures. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav signs with Yorkshire for eight matches in the ongoing English county season.

Yorkshire management anticipates Kuldeep's left-arm wrist spin will be crucial in the dry English summer.

Uncapped Indian all-rounder Ashutosh Sharma made an impressive debut for Hampshire, taking three wickets.

Sharma's 3 for 48 helped Hampshire secure a 50-run victory over Yorkshire in a One-day match.

Repeatedly overlooked from India's playing eleven, left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Wednesday signed to play eight games for top English county side Yorkshire in the ongoing season.

"Yorkshire County Cricket Club is delighted to announce the overseas signing of Indian international spinner, Kuldeep Yadav. The 31-year-old will be available for five Metro Bank One Day Cup matches, before returning to Headingley for three of the final four Rothesay County Championship fixtures in September," Yorkshire CCC announced on club's website.

Yadav goes straight into the squad for Friday's 50-over clash with Glamorgan at Neath.

Kuldeep Yadav Joins Yorkshire For English County Season

On joining Yorkshire, Yadav said: "I'm really pleased to be joining Yorkshire and grateful for this opportunity. It will be a real privilege to represent a Club with Yorkshire's proud history. "I've always enjoyed the challenge of playing in English conditions and after speaking with the management, I became really excited to join up with the team and I'm looking forward to making a positive contribution during my time at Headingley," Yadav added.

While India head coach Gautam Gambhir didn't show much faith in his abilities, Yorkshire management believes that Yadav will add value during a hot and dry English summer. Gavin Hamilton, General Manager of Cricket, said, "Kuldeep is an accomplished, international quality player who will add incredible strength to our lineup for these blocks of fixtures. "Given the dry summer we've experienced, we expect spin to play an important role during the closing stages of the season. Kuldeep gives us another dimension with his left-arm wrist spin and brings a wealth of experience at the highest level. We're delighted to welcome him to Yorkshire," Hamilton, the former Scotland and England international said.

Yadav has claimed 79 wickets at an average of 22 with a best return of 5-40 across his 18 Test matches. He starred against England at home in 2024, taking 19 wickets across the five-match series. In ODI's he has been even more prolific, taking 194 wickets with a best of 6-25.

Ashutosh Sharma Shines On Hampshire Debut

Uncapped Indian all-rounder Ashutosh Sharma took three wickets on his debut for Hampshire in its 50-run win over Yorkshire in the one-day match at Scarborough on Tuesday.

Batting first, Hampshire scored 320 for 8 with Tom Prest smashing 109 off 94 balls. Ashutosh didn't have great returns with the willow as he scored 10 on his List A debut for the English County.

However with the ball, he recorded 3 for 48 with his seam up deliveries, his best List A figures which contributed in Yorkshire being bowled out for 270. He got Harry Duke and skipper Dom Bess in the same over to decisively swing the match in favour of Hampshire.