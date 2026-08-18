'Not good enough': Ian Chappell Slams Australia's Selectors After Bangladesh Test Loss

Legendary cricketer Ian Chappell has launched a scathing attack on Australian selectors, criticising their "poor calls" and demanding significant changes to the Test squad following their shocking nine-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in the first Test at Darwin.

IMAGE: Since his last Test century against England during the Ashes in 2023, Marnus Labuschagne has been averaging 25.23 in Tests, having made just 959 runs across 42 innings. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Ian Chappell heavily criticised Australian selectors for "poor calls" after their nine-wicket loss to Bangladesh in the first Test.

Chappell advocates for dropping Marnus Labuschagne, moving Steve Smith to No. 3, and recalling young opener Sam Konstas to partner Matt Renshaw.

He slammed the decision to bat all-rounder Beau Webster at number seven despite his strong first-class century record.

Chappell dismissed the readiness of rising stars Campbell Kellaway and Oliver Peake for Test cricket, citing their low Shield averages.

Legendary cricketer Ian Chappell slammed the Australian selectors for their poor calls in the aftermath of their shocking nine-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in the first Test at Darwin, calling for some big changes within the set-up.

Opening batsman Jake Weatherald has been dropped from Australia's squad for the second Test against Bangladesh after a sustained run of poor form and replaced by fellow left-hander Matt Renshaw.

While Weatherald is out, number three Marnus Labuschagne was retained despite managing a total of 32 runs in Darwin.

Head coach and selector Andrew McDonald said on Monday Labuschagne needed "big runs" to shore up his place in the Test team.

Australia will be hoping to avoid an embarrassing series whitewash at home, when they play against Bangladesh in the second Test at Mackay from August 22.

Chappell's Scathing Assessment

"If you pick the wrong people in the first place, you can get into trouble," Chappell told nine.com.au.

"With their selections, they have shown to me that they do not understand things very well."

"To me, it is the selectors who've got themselves into this problem. Now they have got to try and find a way out. But I am not convinced that they're good enough to find a way out," he added.

Chappell wants the selectors to recall young opener Sam Konstas, who was dropped after a disastrous West Indies tour last year and partner Renshaw at the top, allowing Travis Head to return to his much-productive middle-order slot.

Chappell, who played 75 Tests, scoring 5,345 runs, said Labuschagne should be dropped from the Test team, with Steve Smith moving to No 3.

Since his last Test century against England during the Ashes in 2023, Labuschagne has been averaging 25.23 in Tests, having made just 959 runs across 42 innings, with only nine fifties to his name, with a best score of 90.

Questionable Selections

Chappell also lambasted selectors' decision of have all-rounder Beau Webster bat at number seven, despite his 14 first-class centuries.

"He is there to make centuries, and you are batting him at seven. What is that? That is bulls**t," Chappell said.

While there is hype around Victoria's rising stars Campbell Kellaway and Oliver Peake, Chappell does not feel they are ready for Tests. Kellaway, 23, averages 31.52 after 44 first class matches, while 19-year-old Peake averages 26 after 14 first class games.

"I think Kellaway and Peake have got talent, but are they ready? I'm not too sure about that," Chappell said.

"If you look at their Shield record, averages in the 20s should not get you into an Australian side," he added.

He was also very scathing in his assessment of Nathan McSweeney, who had a rough Test outing against India in the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He managed just 72 runs in three Tests against India and tallied 477 runs in 19 innings across 10 Sheffield Shield matches last season, with just a ton and two fifties.

"He's not a Test player," Chappell declared.