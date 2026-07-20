Rohit and Kohli need to have that clarity on World Cup: Yuvraj Singh

'If you want them to play the World Cup, you have to put your hand on their shoulders and tell them, 'Guys, we want you to play the World Cup. We are backing you all the way. Go out there and be yourselves. There is no stress that tomorrow, if you don't have a good series, that you're not going to be in the team.''

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during their 113-run partnership for the second wicket during the third ODI against England at Lord's on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Yuvraj Singh advocates for clear communication from team management to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli about their roles in the upcoming ODI World Cup.

He stresses the need to back senior players fully, ensuring they feel secure in their positions regardless of short-term form.

Yuvraj also expressed concern over Yashasvi Jaiswal's lack of game time, suggesting he needs more exposure before the World Cup if he is a reserve opener.

Yuvraj attributes India's recent white-ball series losses to a transition phase, urging acceptance of criticism while acknowledging the team's past achievements.

Rohit Sharma smashed a blistering century and Virat Kohli contributed with a fluent half-century in the third ODI against England at Lord's on Sunday as the experienced duo showed they remain invaluable India's ODI setup ahead of next year ODI World Cup.

Rohit silenced all doubts about his place in India's ODI team as he blasted his way to an entertaining 138 from 110 balls, with 17 fours and five sixes but his efforts went in vain as the visitors lost the series-deciding third and final ODI by 27 runs.

Shubman Gill (77) and Kohli (74) also hit half-centuries, but Sam Curran destroyed India's hopes with his clever change of pace in the death overs to finish with match-turning figures 4 for 75 in 10 overs.

Clarity for Senior Players

Yuvraj stressed that it is important that the senior duo of Rohit and Kohli get the clarity from the team management and selectors about their place in the team for the next year's ODI World Cup.

"I have been in that position, which Rohit and Virat find themselves in. So, it's not fair for us to judge whether they should play. It's the team management, the coach and the selectors who have to decide that. If you want them to play the World Cup, you have to put your hand on their shoulders and tell them, 'Guys, we want you to play the World Cup. We are backing you all the way. Go out there and be yourselves. There is no stress that tomorrow, if you don't have a good series, that you're not going to be in the team.' You need to have that clarity from the coach, captain and selectors, whoever it is,' Yuvraj told JioStar.

'Because I did not have that clarity, and I thought that was not good for someone who had represented India for so many years. Obviously, Virat and Rohit are of such stature, given what they've contributed and what they've given to the game. So, it's important to give them that clarity about what we want from them.'

Balancing Experience And Youth

Yuvraj, who played a key role in India's two World Cup triumphs in 2007 and 2011, urged the team management not to worry about the outside noise over Rohit and Kohli.

'Ideally, you need a balance of experience and young guys in the team. If Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are part of your plans for the World Cup, tell them now and secure them. The outside noise about age and form will always be there, but the management must have clarity with its senior players. And if someone isn't in your plans, be honest with them.

'It will be a hard call, it might look bad on the outside, but they'll appreciate that you said it to their face. What Virat and Rohit have done for India is unmatched; the hundreds they've scored, the matches they've won and their contribution as players and captains is unbelievable. But you need to have clarity with your seniors,' he stated.

Concern For Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yuvraj said he is worried about Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is being looked upon as the reserve opener for the ODI World Cup, not getting any matches before the mega-event.

'More than Virat and Rohit, my concern is that Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has scored two hundreds in the last four games, is not starting. If the World Cup comes and he hasn't had enough game time, he's suddenly going to feel the pressure. Somewhere down the line, he needs more game time before the World Cup if he is in the plans.

'If someone gets injured, then what do you do? We've seen that happen before. In the 2019 World Cup, an injury meant two young players came in without enough experience. You don't want to make the same mistakes of the past.'

Navigating Transition And Criticism

Yuvraj said India's poor showing in England and Ireland where they lost three white-ball series in a row is due to transition with new players taking time to find her feet.

'When things aren't going well, you start getting confused about whether to play fast bowlers or spinners. It would have been good to play a spinner, but at the end of the day, it's the team's call. You've won the Champions Trophy, you've won back-to-back T20 World Cups, and now you've lost six T20Is in a row.

'Somewhere down the line, the game levels everyone, and nobody is bigger than the game. That's how the game reminds us of that. We need to understand it and accept the criticism. At the same time, people shouldn't forget what this Indian team has achieved over the last couple of years, winning three major titles. The team is in transition, new players are coming in, and phases like these are bound to happen. Now it's time to rethink and bounce back.'