'If It Was So Easy...': Bhajji Scolds Manjrekar

'If it was so easy to score runs in any format, then everyone would have made it.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli retired from T20 Internationals in 2024 and stepped away from Test cricket the following year, but has remained a key figure in India's 50 over setup. Photograph: BCCI

A fresh debate around Virat Kohli's future in international cricket has been sparked after Sanjay Manjrekar questioned the former captain's decision to continue playing ODIs -- remarks that have now prompted a strong response from Harbhajan Singh.

Coming out firmly in Kohli's defence, Harbhajan said fans should focus on enjoying one of India's greatest batters while he is still around, regardless of the format he chooses to play.

The discussion gathered momentum after Manjrekar suggested that Kohli has continued in the ODI format because it is 'easy'.

Kohli continues to pile up runs in ODIs

Kohli retired from T20 Internationals in 2024 and stepped away from Test cricket the following year, but has remained a key figure in India's 50-over setup.

Even as Kohli continues to pile up runs in ODIs, Manjrekar implied that he had taken the easier path by moving away from Test cricket -- the format in which he appeared to be struggling -- while extending his career in One-day Internationals.

'If it was so easy to score runs in any format, then everyone would have made it. Let's just enjoy what people are doing. They are playing well, winning games, scoring runs, and taking wickets. That's all that matters,' Bhajji told Sportstar magazine.

'It doesn't matter who plays which format. Virat, whether he plays in one format or all formats, has been a fantastic player and a big time match winner for India.'

'They inspire the next generation. Manjrekar has his own way of thinking,' Harbhajan added. 'The way I see it is that Virat and these players have played a major role to take this game forward.'