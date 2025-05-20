HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'If I do well...' Abhishek's winning formula

May 20, 2025

Abhishek Sharma

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma credited having a clear plan for his success. Photograph: BCCI

Abhishek Sharma smashed half a dozen sixes in his 20-ball 59 to ensure a convincing six-wicket win for Sunrisers Hyderabad and knock Lucknow Super Giants out of the IPL play-offs race in Lucknow on Monday.

 

SRH's win was set up by India opener Abhishek Sharma, who smacked six sixes and five fours to make 59 off only 20 balls. Sharma credited having a clear plan for his success.

“If we (had) batted first, I might have had other plans but chasing such a total we had a clear plan. If you ask any player who has been doing well for the team, chasing 200 plus something you should be able to win the powerplay.”

“I wanted to express myself and if I do well, I know the team is gonna do well as well. It was the same plan I had in international cricket as well. Just express myself and knock it around,” Sharma added.

Sharma said it was important to take responsibility as an international player. “You have to take the responsibility as an international player. The plan was same as in the international side. If it is (opportunity) there on the first ball, I had to go for it,” he said.

