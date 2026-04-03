'Identity of a true player': PM Modi hails Sanju Samson's T20 World Cup heroics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded Sanju Samson's stellar performance in the T20 World Cup, emphasising his crucial role in India's victory and his exemplary display of focus and intensity under pressure.

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Key Points PM Modi praised Sanju Samson for his outstanding performance in the T20 World Cup, highlighting his focus and intensity.

Sanju Samson hit three consecutive fifties, including in the semi-final and final, leading India to the T20 World Cup title.

Samson surpassed Virat Kohli's record for most runs by an Indian in a single T20 World Cup edition, amassing 321 runs.

India became the first team to win the T20 World Cup on home soil and also claim consecutive T20 World Cup titles.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised India's star batter Sanju Samson for his T20 World Cup heroics during his address to Keralam karyakartas on Friday.

Samson hit a record three fifties in a row, including in the semis and final to power India to their T20 World Cup title, and was named the Player of the Tournament.

PM Modi highlighted how Samson's focus, confidence, and intensity peaked during the crucial matches for India, exemplifying the qualities of a true player who delivers when the team needs him most.

"Today cricket season is going on, and for the people of Kerala, this is also something to learn. Like we often see in the performance of Sanju Samson, we saw Sanju Samson in the World Cup. As the crunch situation came in the tournament, the knockout stage came, and his performance suddenly reached its peak," PM Modi said.

"From start to finish, his focus, his confidence and his intensity kept increasing. This is the identity of a true player. When the team needed him the most, he showed his best. This is the identity of a true player," he added.

Sanju Samson's T20 World Cup Stats

Samson amassed 321 runs in five innings in the T20 World Cup at a strike rate of 199.37, hitting 27 fours and 24 sixes to finish as the third-highest run-getter in the T20 WC.

He also surpassed Virat Kohli's total of 319 runs in the 2014 T20 World Cup edition to have the most runs by an Indian during a single T20 World Cup edition.

While Samson could not make big scores in his first two matches of the World Cup, the right-hand batter kicked off his scoring spree with an unbeaten 97 in the must-win Super 8s clash against the West Indies .

He then piled on 89 against England in the semi-final and another 89 in the final against New Zealand.

The victory made India the first team to win the T20 World Cup on home soil, the first to win consecutive titles after their 2024 win, and the first to lift the trophy three times (2007, 2024, and 2026).