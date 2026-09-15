'I'd Be Happy to Play for India Again': Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s stunning IPL form has revived his India comeback hopes, with the veteran pacer also backed by Ravichandran Ashwin for the 2027 World Cup.

IMAGE: The 36-year-old Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 28 wickets in IPL 2026 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru at an average of 17.89. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Bhuvneshwar Kumar has emerged as a strong contender for an India comeback after impressive domestic and IPL performances.

He last played for India in November 2022.

Bhuvneshwar says he would be happy to play for India again but has made peace with the uncertainty around selection.

Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has emerged as a top contender for a India comeback after his exploits in domestic and with Indian Premier League champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru,.

He claimed 17 wickets for RCB in IPL 2025, proving effective with both the new and old ball. He raised his game further in 2026, finishing with 28 wickets, just one short of winning the Purple Cap for a record third time, at an impressive average of 17.89.

The 36-year-old, who last represented India in 2022, had earlier expressed his desire to make a comeback in the Indian team and also received Ravichandran Ashwin's vote to return to the national fold for the ICC ODI World Cup next year.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Opens Up on India Return

'I'm not playing to prove anything, but I'd be happy to play for India again. I have gone past that time when I used to wait for the next series,' Bhuvneshwar said on Jatin Sapru's YouTube channel.

Kumar said he initially believed he could return to the Indian team after receiving a call suggesting he might feature in the next couple of series, however it was not be and he has taken it in his stride.

'Till a few series (ago). Because I had received a call. What they said, based on that, I felt maybe the next two series (I would play). But then I realised it's not what they said. It wasn't hurtful, because then I knew what was happening, and I made peace with it. It wasn't easy, but family played a big role,' he said.

Ashwin Backs Bhuvneshwar for 2027 ODI World Cup

Earlier this year, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin backed Bhuvneshwar to make his India return and also tipped him to find a place in India's squad for the ODI World Cup next year.

Last month, Bhuvi said he was ready for a India recall.

The veteran seamer last represented India in the T20I format in November 2022, featuring in the Napier match of the series that followed India's semifinal exit from the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Kumar has represented India in 229 matches across formats, claiming 294 wickets at an impressive average of 29.50, including seven five-wicket hauls.