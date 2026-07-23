Race To The Oval: Who Will Contest The 2027 WTC Final?

The iconic Oval in London is set to host the prestigious 2027 ICC World Test Championship Final, as the global race for qualification intensifies among top Test cricket nations.

IMAGE: South Africa are the reigning WTC champions. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points The Oval in London will host the 2027 ICC World Test Championship Final from June 9-13.

This marks The Oval's second time hosting the WTC Final, following the 2023 edition where Australia defeated India.

Nine teams are actively competing in the current WTC cycle, with Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand currently leading the points table.

Crucial Test series are scheduled for July and August, intensifying the race for qualification to the 2027 final.

The ICC World Test Championship Final is a prestigious event, celebrating the pinnacle of Test cricket and its enduring legacy.

The Oval in London has been confirmed as the venue for next year's ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final, which will be held from Wednesday, June 9 to Sunday, June 13.

The ICC had announced last year that England would host the next three editions of the WTC Final, in 2027, 2029 and 2031, with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) tasked with selecting the venue for each title clash, as per the ICC website.

This will be the second time that The Oval hosts the World Test Championship Final, having previously staged the showpiece in 2023, when Australia defeated India to lift the mace.

The Race For WTC Final Qualification

With less than a year to go, the current World Test Championship cycle is entering its business end, with nine teams still in the race to secure a place in the final.

Australia (87.50% points percentage), having won seven of their eight Tests, sit comfortably at the top of the standings, followed by defending champions South Africa (75%).

New Zealand (72.22%) remain within striking distance of the Proteas, while Bangladesh (58.33%) have moved firmly into contention after completing a 2-0 sweep of Pakistan in May.

Two-time finalists India are fifth with a points percentage of 48.15% after winning four of their nine Tests, narrowly ahead of Sri Lanka (41.67%).

England (24.36%), West Indies (15%) and Pakistan (8.33%) have significant ground to make up if they are to force their way into the World Test Championship final at the Oval.

Crucial Upcoming Series To Shape Standings

The race to the World Test Championship Final will soon start to gather pace over July and August, with several crucial series set to shape the standings.

West Indies kick things off by hosting Pakistan in a two-Test series from 25 July, with both sides desperate for valuable points. Australia, meanwhile, will look to tighten their grip on top spot when they welcome Bangladesh for a two-match series starting on 13 August.

Attention then shifts to Asia as Sri Lanka and India lock horns in a two-Test series from 15 August, while Pakistan travel to England for a three-Test series spanning August and September.

ICC And ECB On The Oval's Significance

Speaking on the announcement, ICC General Manager, Events & Operations, Gaurav Saxena, said: "The ICC World Test Championship Final has established itself as one of the most prestigious occasions in the global cricket calendar, bringing together the two best Test teams in the world after two years of sustained excellence and consistency.

"The 2027 World Test Championship Final will hold special significance as cricket celebrates 150 years of Test cricket. The Oval has played a proud role in the history of our sport and has hosted some of its most memorable moments. We look forward to working closely with the ECB to deliver another world-class event that celebrates the enduring legacy of Test cricket and creates lasting memories for fans around the world."

Neil Snowball, ECB Managing Director, Competitions and Major Events, said: "We are honoured to be staging the next three ICC World Test Championship Finals in England and Wales, and we're pleased to confirm that The Oval will play host again next year. The 2023 final at The Oval was a huge hit with broadcasters and fans, and I've no doubt that next year's event will be extra special again."

The first three editions of the ICC World Test Championship have each produced a different winner. New Zealand lifted the inaugural title in 2021, Australia claimed the mace in 2023 and South Africa ended their long wait for a major ICC trophy with a memorable triumph in 2025.