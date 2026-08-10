WTC 2027 Final: India Face Crucial Series In Sri Lanka

Australia is currently top of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, while two-time finalists India face an uphill battle from their fifth position to secure a spot in the final.

IMAGE: India will eye a 2-0 series win in Sri Lanka to boost their hopes of making it to next year's World Test Championship 2027 final. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Australia leads the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 standings with 87.50 points percentage, having won seven of eight games.

South Africa is second with 75.00 points percentage, following a commanding 2-0 away series win over India.

India, two-time finalists, are currently fifth with 48.15 points percentage and have little margin for error after a 0-2 home series defeat to South Africa.

New Zealand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, England, Pakistan, and West Indies are also vying for positions, with several crucial series scheduled.

Australia lead the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 standings with seven wins from eight games, while defending champions South Africa are not far behind with 36 points from four games.

As the cycle enters a crucial phase, the teams now look to strengthen their case for a top-two finish to qualify for next year's World Test Championship 2027 final at The Oval in London from June 9-13, 2027.

Two-time finalists India, who are placed fifth, will be aiming for victory in the two-Test series in Sri Lanka to keep their hopes alive of making it to the WTC 2027 Final. They are currently placed fifth with four wins from nine Tests.

A look at how the teams are placed in the current WTC cycle and their hopes of making it to the final:

1. Australia

Played: 7

Wins: 8

Points Percentage: 87.50

Leading run-scorer this cycle: Travis Head (853 runs)

Leading wicket-taker this cycle: Mitchell Starc (46 wickets)

Series remaining: Bangladesh (2 Tests), South Africa (3 Tests), New Zealand (4 Tests), India (5 Tests).

2023 World Test Championship champions Australia have made a near-perfect start to the cycle. A series sweep over West Indies in the Caribbean was followed by a dominant Ashes campaing at home.

With just one loss -- the Boxing Day Test -- Australia are firmly on course for a third WTC final appearance.

Having not played a Test since January 2026, Australia finally return to Test action against Bangladesh in August. Challenging away tours to India and South Africa await later in the cycle, while New Zealand are set to visit them towards the end of 2026 for a four-Test series.

2. South Africa

Played: 3

Wins: 4

Points Percentage: 75.00

Leading run-scorer this cycle: Tony de Zorzi (278 runs)

Leading wicket-taker this cycle: Simon Harmer (30 wickets)

Series remaining: Australia (3 Tests), Bangladesh (2 Tests), England (3 Tests), Sri Lanka (2 Tests)

The defending champions have underlined their credentials with a commanding 2-0 away series win over India -- their first success on Indian soil in 25 years.

Having also drawn a series against Pakistan, the Temba Bavuma-led side has already navigated two challenging away tours, emerging with three wins.

Testing home assignments await, with Australia and England set to visit later in the cycle. South Africa have made a strong start, but there is still significant work ahead in their title defence.

3. New Zealand

Played: 6

Wins: 4

Points Percentage: 72.22

Leading run-scorer this cycle: Devon Conway (676 runs)

Leading wicket-taker this cycle: Jacob Duffy (23 wickets)

Series remaining: India (2 Tests), Sri Lanka (2 Tests), Australia (4 Tests), Pakistan (2 Tests).

The inaugural WTC champions had to wait for their first outing in this cycle but made an immediate impact against the West Indies.

After a hard-fought high-scoring draw, New Zealand bounced back with a clinical nine-wicket win before sealing the series emphatically with a 323-run victory in the third Test.

The Black Caps strengthened their position near the top of the standings with a memorable 2-1 away series victory over England.

After losing the opening Test, New Zealand bounced back with successive victories to finish the tour strongly and improve to four wins from six matches this cycle.

Home series against India and Sri Lanka are on the horizon along with demanding away tours of Australia and Pakistan.

4. Bangladesh

Played: 4

Wins: 2

Points Percentage: 58.33

Leading run-scorer this cycle: Najmul Hossain Shanto (532 runs)

Leading wicket-taker this cycle: Taijul Islam (22 wickets)

Series remaining: West Indies (2 Tests), England (2 Tests), South Africa (2 Tests), Australia (2 Tests).

Bangladesh have made a competitive start to the cycle despite losing their opening series in Sri Lanka.

Their victories have kept them firmly in contention heading into a crucial run of fixtures.

A home series win against Pakistan provides the right boost to the side. They will face West Indies and England at home, whereas they have challenging away assignments in South Africa and Australia.

5. India

Played: 9

Wins: 4

Points Percentage: 48.15

Leading run-scorer this cycle: Shubman Gill (950 runs)

Leading wicket-taker this cycle: Mohammed Siraj (39 wickets)

Series remaining: Australia (5 Tests), Sri Lanka (2 Tests), New Zealand (2 Tests).

After a high-octane drawn series against England, India find themselves under pressure following a 0-2 home series defeat to South Africa. The two-time WTC runners-up have reached the halfway stage of their campaign with ground to make up.

With their points percentage dipping below 50, India have little margin for error moving forward.

They face a crucial series two-match series in Sri Lanka followed by another tough assignment in New Zealand.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy five-match Test series against Australia at home could be vital to their hopes of making it to the WTC 2027 Final.

A minimum of six wins and two draws from the remaining nine Tests could still see India make it to the final.

World Test Championship 2025-27 Standings:

6. Sri Lanka

Played: 4

Wins: 1

Points Percentage: 41.67

Leading run-scorer this cycle: Pathum Nissanka (374 runs)

Leading wicket-taker this cycle: Asitha Fernando (15 wickets)

Series remaining: India (2 Tests), South Africa (2 Tests), Pakistan (2 Tests), New Zealand (2 Tests).

Sri Lanka opened the cycle with a series victory over Bangladesh but were unable to build on that momentum, losing their subsequent home series to West Indies.

With only one win from four Tests, they face an uphill battle as difficult series against India, South Africa, New Zealand and Pakistan still lie ahead.

7. England

Played: 13

Wins: 4

Points Percentage: 24.36

Leading run-scorer this cycle: Joe Root (1108 runs)

Leading wicket-taker this cycle: Josh Tongue (45 wickets)

Series remaining: Pakistan (3 Tests), South Africa (3 Tests), Bangladesh (2 Tests).

England's hopes of reaching a maiden WTC Final have taken another significant blow following a 2-1 home series defeat to New Zealand.

Having also lost the Ashes 4-1, England have won just four of their 13 Tests this cycle and sit seventh in the standings.

They have also been docked points for maintaining a slow over-rate in their clashes, which have resulted in them taking significant point deductions.

They now need an exceptional finish, beginning with a home series against Pakistan before travelling to South Africa and Bangladesh, to make a mark on the standings.

8. Pakistan

Played: 6

Wins: 2

Points Percentage: 22.22

Leading run-scorer this cycle: Babar Azam (439 runs)

Leading wicket-taker this cycle: Mohammad Abbas, Noman Ali and Sajid Khan (18 wickets each)

Series remaining: Sri Lanka (2 Tests), New Zealand (2 Tests), England (3 Tests),.

Pakistan moved up from the bottom spot after a strong comeback in the West Indies. Following a defeat in the first Test, Pakistan bounced back emphatically, securing an eight-wicket victory in the second Test to level the series 1-1.

Earlier, Pakistan opened their campaign with a drawn home series against South Africa before being beaten by Bangladesh 2-0 in an away series.

An upcoming tour to England will test the side, while home series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand offer opportunities to build momentum.

9. West Indies

Played: 12

Wins: 2

Points Percentage: 20.83

Leading run-scorer this cycle: Shai Hope (792 runs)

Leading wicket-taker this cycle: Shamar Joseph (35 wickets)

Series remaining: Bangladesh (2 Tests)

West Indies secured their second win of the cycle in the first Test against Pakistan but failed to carry that momentum into the second. The drawn series saw them slip to the bottom of the World Test Championship standings.

Earlier, West Indies earned a timely boost with a 1-0 series victory in Sri Lanka, securing their first win of the cycle after drawing the second Test.

Currently in a rebuilding phase under captain Roston Chase, West Indies will be hoping to finish the cycle on a strong note when they face Bangladesh in their final series of the campaign.

(ICC)