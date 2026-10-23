ICC World Test Championship: How The Teams Stack Up

IMAGE: 5th-placed India will have a massive challenge in New Zealand next month, before facing Australia at home. Photograph: BCCI/X

After winning the rain-marred 2nd Test in Gqeberha, WTC champions South Africa made some ground and earned some points in race for the World Test Championship final.

Captain Temba Bavuma produced a Player of the Match performance when contributing a superb 179 during the Proteas' series-levelling second Test triumph over Australia in Gqeberha as South Africa stayed in touch with the World Test Championship pacesetters as they try and defend the mace they won at Lord's last year.

Shubman Gill's India face mounting pressure in the race for the WTC final with a 51.52% point percentage and next face a massive challenge in New Zealand before the Aussies come calling in a home series early next year. They are currently in the 5th spot.

As the cycle enters a crucial phase, the teams now look to strengthen their case for a top-two finish.

Here are how the teams stack up in the World Test Championship 2025–27 standings.

1. Australia

Played: 12

Wins: 9

Points Percentage: 75.00

Leading run-scorer this cycle: Travis Head (1069 runs)

Leading wicket-taker this cycle: Mitchell Starc (64 wickets)

Series remaining: SA (1), NZ (4), IND (5)

The 2023 World Test Championship winners were dealt a third loss in the ongoing cycle after South Africa bounced back into the series with a mammoth win of an innings and 31 runs.

Heading into the second Test, Australia had made a near-perfect start to the cycle. A series sweep over West Indies in the Caribbean was followed by a dominant Ashes retention at home.

A surprise defeat to Bangladesh cut their lead at the top of the standings, but they bounced back with a win in Mackay to strengthen their position further.

A win in Durban, beating South Africa on their own turf, further cemented their place at the top with Matt Renshaw the protagonist in that test.

However, their percentage was cut short to 75.00 as the Proteas registered a comprehensive victory in the second Test, setting up an epic conclusion to the series.

2. New Zealand

Played: Six

Wins: Four

Points Percentage: 72.22

Leading run-scorer this cycle: Devon Conway (676 runs)

Leading wicket-taker this cycle: Jacob Duffy (23 wickets)

Series remaining: IND (2), SL (2), AUS (4), PAK (2)

The inaugural WTC champions had to wait for their first outing this cycle but made an immediate impact against the West Indies.

After a hard-fought high-scoring draw, New Zealand bounced back with a clinical nine-wicket win before sealing the series emphatically with a 323-run victory in the third Test.

The Black Caps strengthened their position near the top of the standings with a memorable 2-1 away series victory over England, thus logging four wins from six matches this cycle.

Home series against India and Sri Lanka are on the horizon along with demanding away tours of Australia and Pakistan.

3. South Africa

Played: Six

Wins: Four

Points Percentage: 66.67

Leading run-scorer this cycle: Aiden Markram (322 runs)

Leading wicket-taker this cycle: Simon Harmer (34 wickets)

Series remaining: AUS (1), BAN (2), ENG (3), SL (2)

A series-levelling win over Australia helped the Proteas secure their fourth win in the ongoing cycle after six outings.

Trailing 1-0 in the three-match series, the hosts put on a commanding performance, guided by a career-best knock from skipper Temba Bavuma and stellar bowling displays from the likes of Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada.

South Africa, who occupied the second slot in the standings until the beginning of their three-Test series against the Aussies, had slipped to third following their defeat in the opening Test in Durban.

The defending WTC champions made a huge statement with a commanding 2-0 away series win over India -- their first success on Indian soil in 25 years, and followed it up by drawing the series against Pakistan.

With two more Tests to go against Australia, the holders will have to bring out everything if they are to make a second-successive trip to the Ultimate Test.

4. Bangladesh

Played: Six

Wins: Three

Points Percentage: 55.56

Leading run-scorer this cycle: Najmul Hossain Shanto (647 runs)

Leading wicket-taker this cycle: Taijul Islam (24 wickets)

Series remaining: WI (2), ENG (2), SA (2)

Bangladesh have made a competitive start to the cycle despite losing their opening series in Sri Lanka.

Their victories have kept them firmly in contention heading into a crucial run of fixtures.

A stunning away victory over Australia has given Bangladesh a major boost in their race for a place in the ICC World Test Championship Final. Combined with their earlier home series win over Pakistan, the result has put Bangladesh in a strong position as they look to build on their momentum.

Bangladesh will now aim to carry this form into their upcoming home series against the West Indies and England and the challenging away series against South Africa.

5. India

Played: Eleven

Wins: Five

Points Percentage: 51.52

Leading run-scorer this cycle: Shubman Gill (1024 runs)

Leading wicket-taker this cycle: Mohammed Siraj (43 wickets)

Series remaining: AUS (5), NZ (2)

After a drawn series against England at the beginning of the cycle last year, India find themselves under pressure following a 0-2 home series defeat to South Africa.

The two-time WTC runners-up won the series in Sri Lanka 1-0 but they have bigger challenges ahead.

Next up for India are two Tests in New Zealand. Their quest to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia at home could also boost their chances of reaching the WTC27 Final.

6. England

Played: 16

Wins: Seven

Points Percentage: 38.54

Leading run-scorer this cycle: Joe Root (1272 runs)

Leading wicket-taker this cycle: Josh Tongue (64 wickets)

Series remaining: SA (3), BAN (2)

England followed their win at Leeds and Lord's with an eight-wicket victory over Pakistan to seal their three-match series on a perfect note.

England have won seven of their 16 Tests in the current cycle, while also suffering series defeats to New Zealand and Australia. They have also been docked points for maintaining a slow over-rate in their clashes.

Despite the positive outcomes against Pakistan, England have only two series remaining in this cycle, against South Africa and Bangladesh respectively.

Interestingly, both the highest run-getter and wicket-taker in this cycle belong to England, in the form of Joe Root and Josh Tongue.

7. Sri Lanka

Played: Six

Wins: One

Points Percentage: 33.33

Leading run-scorer this cycle: Sonal Dinusha (606 runs)

Leading wicket-taker this cycle: Asitha Fernando (25 wickets)

Series remaining: SA (2), PAK (2), NZ (2)

Sri Lanka opened the cycle with a series victory over Bangladesh but were unable to build on that momentum, losing their subsequent away series to West Indies.

They also suffered a loss at home to India in Galle, but fought back strongly in Colombo to secure a draw. A resilient batting effort, led once again by Sonal Dinusha, helped Sri Lanka hold on and deny India a series sweep.

With only one win from six Tests, they face an uphill battle as difficult series against South Africa, New Zealand and Pakistan still lie ahead.

8. West Indies

Played: 12

Wins: Two

Points Percentage: 20.83

Leading run-scorer this cycle: Shai Hope (792 runs)

Leading wicket-taker this cycle: Shamar Joseph (35 wickets)

Series remaining: BAN (2)

West Indies secured their second win of the cycle in the first Test against Pakistan but failed to carry that momentum into the second. The drawn series sees them sit at the second-last place in this edition of the WTC cycle.

Earlier, West Indies earned a timely boost with a 1-0 series victory in Sri Lanka, securing their first series win of the cycle after drawing the second Test.

Currently in a rebuilding phase under captain Roston Chase, West Indies will be hoping to finish the cycle on a strong note when they face Bangladesh in their final series of the campaign.

9. Pakistan

Played: Nine

Wins: Two

Points Percentage: 4.63

Leading run-scorer this cycle: Shan Masood (546 runs)

Leading wicket-taker this cycle: Mohammad Abbas (41 wickets)

Series remaining: SL (2), NZ (2)

After a strong comeback in the West Indies to tie the series, Pakistan had a tough start to their England tour. In the absence of Babar Azam, the side succumbed to an innings loss in Leeds.

They were unable to turn things around at Lord’s, suffering a 194-run defeat despite a fine nine-wicket haul from Mohammad Abbas. The loss saw Pakistan’s points percentage drop further in the standings.

Despite a number of changes in the third Test at Edgbaston, Pakistan lost the series 3-0, further denting their points percentage.

Pakistan’s campaign took another hit after a slow over-rate Edgbaston due to which 11 points were further docked.