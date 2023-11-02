News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » South Africa, fearless and ready to crush India!

South Africa, fearless and ready to crush India!

Source: PTI
November 02, 2023 14:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

We've beaten India here before: Rassie van der Dussen

South Africa

IMAGE: The Proteas will next face India in a top-of-the table clash in Kolkata on Sunday. Photograph: Cricket South Africa/X

Having aced the conditions in the World Cup, the marauding South Africa are not intimidated by the next challenge of facing a formidable India, feels Proteas batter Rassie van der Dussen.

South Africa crushed New Zealand by 190 runs on Wednesday to grab the top spot in the standings with a four-match winning streak.

The Proteas will next face India, the only team unbeaten team in the tournament, in a top-of-the table clash in Kolkata on Sunday, and the batter said they're ready for the challenge.

"Obviously, playing India in India is a massive event. They've been playing really well. A lot of experience in their team. They've got all bases covered, brilliant bowling attack and obviously the batting as well," said Van der Dussen during the post-match press conference in Pune on Wednesday.

 

"But again, we'll go into that game knowing that if we do the things well that we want to do, we'll be in a really strong position."

"The challenge is to under pressure, to stay with that, and that's what we'll look to do. But we've played them here before and we've beaten them here before.

"So, in a sense, it's, even though it's a World Cup, it's not really too much different. We won't be looking at that too much."

South Africa are yet to land a major trophy despite being close on multiple occasions but they have looked in peak form this ODI World Cup, having scored three of the six highest scores in this edition.

"What we've done really well is in this campaign is we're really just focusing on what we want to do and how we want to play it," said van der Dussen, who smashed 133 off 118 balls against New Zealand for his second ton this World Cup.

"In our match review meetings, we keep looking at the numbers with the coaches and so far in this tournament, by most metrics, we're stacking up pretty well."

"So, at the end of the day, it's almost irrelevant who's in front of you. We know if we play the way we want to play and execute how we want to and take the correct options, especially under pressure, then the result is a byproduct of that."

Their formidable batting unit has been the strength for South Africa, who had the fewest dot balls and yet the most boundaries by any team in this showpiece.

"I think that's a result of what we want to do when we're out in the middle. We talk about what's -- assessing condition and what's the correct option and always having the correct intent."

"And that sort of differs throughout the innings, your options, and your intent. But we know if we can tick those boxes, naturally you put yourself in a better position to score and to be in positions to manoeuvre the ball where you want to."

"We don't really look to tick those boxes per se, but I think they tell a story in hindsight of where we are and how we want to go about it I suppose." 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
World Cup: South Africa rout Kiwis; close in on semis
World Cup: South Africa rout Kiwis; close in on semis
Mitch Marsh flies home for personal matters
Mitch Marsh flies home for personal matters
World Cup 2023: Hardik ruled out of Sri Lanka game
World Cup 2023: Hardik ruled out of Sri Lanka game
Injury woes, defeats test NZ's World Cup resilience
Injury woes, defeats test NZ's World Cup resilience
Dream Girl Ridhima Pandit
Dream Girl Ridhima Pandit
First recipient of Kunbi caste certificate returns it
First recipient of Kunbi caste certificate returns it
After TN, Punjab, Kerala moves SC against governor
After TN, Punjab, Kerala moves SC against governor

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Meet World Cup's unstoppable run machine!

Meet World Cup's unstoppable run machine!

Kohli, Gill's Camaraderie Steals Show

Kohli, Gill's Camaraderie Steals Show

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances